Raise Capital, Make Acquisitions, and More with Deal Desk

Making deals is one of the most important (and fun) parts of being an entrepreneur. But while there's all kinds of negotiation philosophy, one thing is pretty obvious: You want to make deals, partnerships, and that make your company stronger. Sometimes, that's not about scouring the Earth and networking endlessly to find the perfect pairing. Sometimes, it can be as easy as booting up a Deal Desk Premium Plan.

Deal Desk claims to be the easiest and most convenient way to source new deals, find new investors, organize your deal flow, and close. Whether you're looking for an influx of cash and are willing to part with some equity, you want to grow through acquisition, or you think you can make some money with a partner, Deal Desk makes it easy to find the right arrangements for your current desires.

Deal Desk gives you access to a database of more than 20,000 vetted founder and investor contacts as well as data on more than 1,000 startups for sale aggregated from more than 20 buy/sell marketplaces. No matter where you are in the process, this simple tool lets you launch deal rooms to get support acquiring startups or making the right investor connections. You'll have all kinds of access to connections, customers, and capital whether you're building, buying, or selling your next startup.

Matt D., COO of Bootstrapper Capital writes, "This has made our entire deal cycle 1,000 percent smoother, simpler, and easier for both sides of the table in every one of our transactions. Couldn't picture operating our fund without it at this point."

Business deals shouldn't have to be a pain. With a Deal Desk Premium Plan, they aren't. Get a subscription today for 91 percent off at just $99 for a limited time.

