Employees: Tips for Requesting More Flexible Schedules

As more companies adopt remote and hybrid workforce models, they become more receptive to flexible work arrangements.

Many firms are opting to stay flexible even when life returns to normal due to the Covid-19 pandemic’s lockdowns, which taught executives how valuable flexible work alternatives could be.

Even though the advantages are apparent, an employee in a remote or hybrid role may hesitate to ask for their manager’s more flexible work schedule. Because of the scheduling difficulties and time constraints.

1. Assess the organization’s adaptability in schedules.

Look around the room. One of the most effective methods to approach requesting a more flexible work schedule is to assess the organization’s adaptability. Are they allowing other staff to work from home?

Leaders set the tone for the culture, so be sure what you’re asking for is within their purview. If not, it’s possible that this isn’t the right location for you. Not right at all.

2. Explain why you want to change and why you need to change.

Be direct and unafraid. Try to think about how this will increase your involvement and your productivity.

Consider how your changed schedule might operate in reality — and how great you will be — before presenting a complete answer. Transparency is paramount. But, remember, this is a sales presentation after all.

3. Be Honest and Transparent

When employees feel compelled to seek a more flexible work schedule, they should be open and honest about why they need it. When they truly need it. And don’t forget communications.

Prepare a well-thought-out argument that thoroughly explains the circumstances, assures the employer that productivity will not be harmed, and expresses gratitude for the chance to work on a more flexible schedule.

Being totally honest and transparent contributes to the development of trust. The kind of trust that is bankable.

4. Recognize Your Limitations with flexible schedules

Recognize and accept your limits. All of them. We all learned the value of time and how successful teleworking can be during the epidemic. To clarify, have a strategy in place that clearly illustrates the company’s advantage from your remote employment.

For example, you will have increased availability due to travel reduction or increased project productivity. You will also have excellent concentration time away from the office gossip sessions.

5. Inform your boss about your flexible schedule plan.

You should guide employees in organizations that have flexible work time rules. This might include the childcare arrangements created so that telecommuting parents can work. All of these benefits help an employee work better — without stress.

Employees should draft a strategy and communicate it with a supervisor who can assist them. Consequently, the feedback loop that workers develop with their bosses is the most crucial.

6. Demonstrate that deliverables were met and exceeded. They honestly exceeded.

If an employee wishes to work from home or on a more flexible schedule, they must demonstrate that they have met and surpassed the objectives.

Many firms are more concerned with maintaining good personnel than when and where they work so that the work will speak for itself.

7. Approach the request as if it were a business proposal. An actual business proposal.

Consider a win-win situation. Consider it carefully. As a result, treat your desire for a flexible work schedule as a business opportunity.

Assess the benefits and drawbacks of your proposal from your employer’s viewpoint, and devise a strategy to reduce any negative consequences.

State the advantages of this flexibility and give a trial period to overcome any early opposition depending on the firm’s culture.

8. Take care of any reservations.

Concentrate on the business’s effect. In other words, what are the advantages of a more flexible schedule? For example, will this imply better assistance for multinational team members or clients? Will there be less time spent traveling, resulting in more productive time?

What are the consequences of failing to adopt a flexible schedule? Ask if there are any concerns and address them straight after framing things in terms of effect.

Do the right thing

Despite this, corporate America hasn’t precisely shrunk and died due to the Covid-19-driven shift to remote work. On the contrary, this is quite beneficial, given the epidemic is delaying the reopening of workplaces. So, will remote employment spell the end of the company?

It’s possible that debating whether remote work is beneficial or harmful for any company isn’t the correct topic to ask.

Conclusion

On the other hand, flexible work arrangements may be destructive to a business. However, this may be the case when the organization hasn’t employed suitable people. In other words, adopting a more permanent implementation of a work-from-home policy could aid HR professionals in evaluating their staff and, as a result, the recruiting methods they use.

Time belongs to no one and everyone. We all have it, but we don’t possess a minute of it to waste. Flexible schedules are the best bet for most employees and businesses for now. Tomorrow may bring new ideas and new challenges. But let’s not sweat the future.

Image Credit: Andrea Piacquadio; Pexels; Thank you!

The post Employees: Tips for Requesting More Flexible Schedules appeared first on Calendar.