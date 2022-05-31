Base Helps You Improve Your Health with Scientific Data

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you're dealing with everyday health issues like stress, fatigue, insomnia and irritability, it's hard to pinpoint the changes that you need to make in your life. How do you know if you have a vitamin deficiency without trying several vitamins before finding one that works? How do you know a hormone imbalance or other issue that only your blood (and saliva) can reveal is the real reason you're not finding the right treatment or solutions? That guesswork is what Base eliminates.

Base

Try Base to take a scientific, data-driven approach to find the root of your issues, then receive the , dietary, and supplement changes that will improve your quality of living.

Start your Base experience by taking an AI-powered quiz on the Base website to assess your current situation. Using the results of your quiz, Base provides a customized plan for you, which begins with a personalized recommendation for a test kit. Order the Base kit, collect your sample, mail it to the lab and view your in-app results when they arrive. The app recommends changes based on the nutrients that you're lacking.

And if supplements are recommended to improve your levels, you’ll receive precise dosage information, along with the ability to purchase right through the app, via their Amazon integration. Afterward, you'll periodically retake the tests to measure the efficacy of your plan and make any tweaks as needed.

What are the benefits of using Base?

When you try Base, you'll eliminate weeks of testing and experimentation. Here's why you should order your Base kit:

You'll assess your current health condition so you know what needs improvement.

You'll know exactly how to improve your health--no wasting money on vitamins and supplements that don't work.

Base offers multiple customized plans based on your quiz results. Depending on your answers, Base might recommend a Stress, Diet, Sleep, Energy or Sex Drive plan.

For a complete health transformation, Base offers the Complete program that includes eight tests in one package. This program tests cholesterol and lipids, sugar and inflammation, cortisol, melatonin, energy-producing nutrients, thyroid hormones and libido.

Base is 100% based on scientific data that provides the most accurate test results.

You'll prepare a blood or saliva test at home instead of visiting a medical facility, which can be nerve-wracking.

You can work at your own pace and choose which recommendations you want to follow.

For all of these reasons, you should try Base, and incorporate it into your health regime.

What does Base recommend? How trustworthy is it?

To improve your health, Base recommends natural food and supplements that add more vitamins or boost the nutrients present in your body. This could include vitamin and mineral supplements like vitamin D or iron as well as fresh produce you'll buy from the grocery store. In other words, Base doesn't push artificial supplements from their store--they provide natural solutions. You’ll also get holistic health recommendations based on your current needs, whether that’s specific workouts or meditations to aid you.

If you're hesitant to order medical products online, Base is reviewed and approved by licensed physicians who want to improve your health, not just sell a product. Base works with certified labs like Quest Diagnostics that comply with state and federal regulations. Plus, the Base website is encrypted to keep your personal and medical data safe.

Order your Base kit today to get started. While not all the tests require a blood sample (some are saliva tests), for the ones that do require blood you always have the option to visit a Base partner lab if you’re not comfortable pricking your finger. Mail the kit back to Base, or take the sample to the closest Quest Diagnostics. Your kit has everything that you need to make essential lifestyle changes.