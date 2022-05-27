Read More This Summer with This Micro Book Library

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Life as an entrepreneur is busy. When you're not scrambling around trying to make the most of your time, you're thinking of time management tips to help you get to everything on your list and still have fun. One of the first things on the chopping block on the altar of time management is usually reading. Who has time to do it? And yet, reading is an important thing for any entrepreneur. Reading helps you stay on the cutting-edge, gives your mind a workout, and can provide some much-needed relaxation. Just because your booklist is long doesn't mean you can't start chipping away at it. During our Memorial Day Sale, you can get a special deal on 12min Micro Book Library to do just that.

12min

12min is an innovative platform that lets you read or listen to books in as little as 12 minutes. These micro books have been distilled to the core ideas so you feel like you're reading the entire book without actually spending weeks on it.

Currently, 12min offers more than 1,800 titles across 24 categories, from personal development to science and technology. Each month, you'll get access to 30 new titles and, if you can't find a title you'd like to read, you can request it from the 12min team and they'll synthesize it into a new micro book. You can access micro books in text or audio formats, in three languages, and download them to read anywhere without an internet connection.

Some of the top titles available include The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, The Power of Habit, Rich Dad Poor Dad, The 4-Hour Workweek, and more.

Churn through your reading list without expending too much time. During our Memorial Day Sale, you can get a lifetime subscription to 12min Micro Book Library for just $29 (reg. $399).

Prices subject to change.