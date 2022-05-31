Meet the World's Smartest Emergency Wearable

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether you are accident-prone, or you're starting to look after older relatives or friends, you want to make sure that your loved ones are safe at all times. Being a busy entrepreneur, it's nice to be able to rely on that can alert you when there's an emergency, decreasing the need to constantly call and check in. Meet the LutiBand Smartwatch: The Next Generation of Medical Alert Devices.

LutiBand

LutiBand is a state-of-the-art medical alert device that uses the most advanced technologies to keep you and your loved ones connected and aware of one another's safety at all times. Unlike other smartwatches, you don't need to be near a smartphone to use LutiBand's core functionalities. It's pre-installed with an international 4G LTE sim card for crystal-clear call quality, location tracking, and quick response anywhere.

LutiBand offers a wide range of safety features. The biometrics sensors save your vital signs once a day and keep a record over time so you can share them in an instant with emergency services if necessary. The mobile app provides an actual location at all times and saves locations from the last 30 days should someone misplace their LutiBand and can't be found. It also allows you to share information with loved ones who can help when you need it and has an automatic fall detection and notification system.

LutiBand can also help with medication reminders and lets you store important medical information in the event you're unconscious when emergency services arrive. Plus, it offers activity tracking, text messages, audio messages, and more features that you'd expect from a smartwatch.

LutiBand is the first wearable of its kind and fully optimized to help in the event of an emergency. You can get a LutiBand Smartwatch for 41 percent off $169 at just $99.99 today.

Prices subject to change.