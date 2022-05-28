Best Memorial Day Sales in 2022 for Small-Business Owners

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Summer is around the corner, which means the internet is about to be flush with sales for the kickoff of the summer season. For a lot of us, these sales seasons or holidays can seem irrelevant, but you’d be shocked at how they can help anyone from seemingly any profession. Take, for example, entrepreneurs and small business owners — not the first demographic we imagine when we think of bargain shoppers, but maybe they should be.

For some examples of why, here are 10 Memorial Day Sales in 2022 that are especially well suited for entrepreneurs and small-business owners.

1. Ridge: Toss out your overstuffed billfold and swap in a slim, professional Ridge Wallet. Just slip this minimalist wallet into your front pocket for some added sophistication to your daily routine.

Take 10 percent off your purchase on Ridge products at The Fascination and save on wallets, keycaps, pens, bags, and more.

Discounts on devices.

Think about the areas of your life where you need to save money — i.e. tech, which costs for all types of entrepreneurship. For too many small business owners, devices account for too much of your budget.

2. MacBook Pro M1, 2020: Score this 13-inch MacBook Pro, which is capable of high performance for professional creatives of all walks. Rated 5/5 stars on Creative Bloq, and featuring 8GB of Ram and an M1-chip, it will add to your team’s arsenal and your potential as an intrapreneur.

Get this MacBook Pro M1, 2020 on sale on Amazon for just $1,399 (reg. $1,499).

3. Apple iPad Air 5: For keeping connected on the road and lightweight productivity, Apple’s iPad proves the best. For entrepreneurs looking to stay online throughout their daily commutes and travels, this deal is well worth locking in.

Get an Apple iPad Air 5 on sale on Amazon for just $569 (reg. $599).

4. Asus 14-inch Laptop: Not all entrepreneurs and small businesses have bought into the Apple craze, and so here’s another option for Memorial Day savings. This budget-friendly Windows machine is on sale for a remarkably low rate this Memorial Day.

Get an Asus 14-inch Laptop on sale from Best Buy for just $139.99 (reg. $229).

Savings on web hosting.

Just as important as the machines you use, the content you post and where it lives can determine the livelihood and success of your business. It can also crush your budget if not planned for well.

5. Hostinger: One of the most popular web hosting platforms out there, Hostinger is making itself even more affordable for the start of the summer season. Offering shared, VPS, and cloud hosting, it’s offering a major discount on a Single Shared hosting package for one website. Hostinger is rated 4.8/5 stars from over 1,240 Google Reviews.

For a limited time, get four years of shared hosting on Hostinger for 80 percent off — starting from $1.99/month!

6. A2 Hosting: This is a web hosting platform that’s championed small businesses for quite some time, and it's offering a number of discounted solutions this May. Save on websites, storage, migration, and even automatic backups, turbo servers, and more with an A2 web hosting plan.

For a limited time, you can save up to 72 percent off a Startup plan with A2 Hosting, 53 percent on a Drive plan, 66 percent off a Turbo Boost Plan, and 50 percent off a Turbo Max plan.

7. HostGator: Another trusted website hosting platform, HostGator is running a number of sales through May and Memorial Day. With each of its plans, users get a free domain, unmetered bandwidth, and a free SSL certificate.

For a limited time, sign up for a plan with HostGator and you can save 60 percent on a Hatchling Plan, 65 percent on a Baby Plan, and 65 percent on a Business Plan.

Gas is up and so are plane tickets, however travel deals can still help the networking entrepreneur and sales person this summer season. Here are some Memorial Day travel deals we love.

8.LAX to Guadalajara, Mexico for $185 round trip (reg. $385): One way to save is to look ahead. During late winter, heading south to warmer destinations might be a smart personal move, especially for digital nomads. You can save bigtime now on this roundtrip deal from LAX to Guadalajara and explore a western Mexican city rich in history and culture.

Get a roundtrip ticket from LAX to Guadalajara, Mexico for just $185 (reg. $385) for a limited time. Explore CheapoAir’s website for more Memorial Day travel deals.

9. Expedia discounts on Memorial Day vacations: Expedia is one of the most accountable and versatile online travel platforms. So of course it’s rife with fantastic Memorial Day vacations available at discounted prices. Save on airlines, accommodations, and rentals for trips like a long weekend in Lake Tahoe, an all-inclusive resort in Saint Thomas, or a vacation rental in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Get discounted Memorial Day vacations through Expedia for a limited time.

10. Save and earn Marriott Bonvoy points: Marriott is reaching out directly to travelers with a number of great deals to celebrate Memorial Day Weekend. Across its selection, you can find discounted tickets and accommodations for trips to Washington, DC, Las Vegas, New York, Charleston, and many more destinations.

Check out deals on Memorial Day Weekend trips through Vacations by Marriott while discounts last.