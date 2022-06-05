Start a Side Hustle by Teaching Spanish

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Modern business is global. Businesses in all industries risk leaving money on the table by not trying to tap into the global marketplace. And since leaving money on the table is the last thing any entrepreneur should do, allow us to suggest a idea. If you're fluent in Spanish, why not teach it to others? With Spanish as a Foreign Language (ELE Online), you can get certified to teach Spanish to English speakers and beyond and earn a solid side income while doing it.

This course is taught by International Open Academy, a leader in online learning and goal fulfillment. They've been accredited by the International Council for Online Educational Standards (ICOES) and Training Qualifications UK (TQUK). When you pass each exam during the course, you'll earn a certificate of completion to demonstrate your achievement, and you can choose to purchase an ICOES certificate as well. You will also earn credits through Continuing Education (CE) and Continuing Professional Development (CPD) that are accepted by professional member bodies and academic institutions across the world.

In this course, you'll learn everything you need to know to start earning money by teaching Spanish as a foreign language. You'll understand how to structure classes according to the age and abilities of the students and explore different learning methods and strategies. In addition, you'll get familiar with classroom management and learn different ways of teaching reading, speaking, and writing in Spanish. Naturally, you'll also discover how to make these classes fun and motivating for students, as well.

The demand for Americans to learn Spanish has never been higher and it's never been more important in business. For a limited time, you can learn how to teach Spanish with help from Teaching Spanish as a Foreign Language (ELE Online) for just $19 (reg. $119).

