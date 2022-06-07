Business Travel Is Safer With This VPN
Stay safe while browsing this summer.
Traveling, whether for personal or business reasons, comes with some hiccups more often than not. From the actual logistics to navigating talking to strangers in a different language to making sure you're safe and secure when you get online, there's a lot to think about during your summer travels. With Getflix Smart DNS & VPN, at least, you won't have to worry about becoming a victim of cybercrime when you're connecting at home or abroad.
Featured by Lifehacker, PC Mag, and Digital Spy, Getflix works on all of your desktop or mobile devices and gives you VPN access from any internet connection. Once you're connected, you'll browse on an SSL-secured network with 256-bit encryption that ensures you're absolutely safe no matter where you are. Getting set up is as easy as just booting it up. There's no additional software so you can start using Getflix in a matter of seconds.
Rather than use complex VPNs or tunnels, Getflix uses DNS to re-route only connections of interest to overseas servers to keep your browsing speeds and bandwidth availability high. That way, you can also access your preferred streaming services from all over the world. Only a small number of connections get re-routed via Getflix's global network so all video is streamed from channel servers directly to you. Plus, Getflix never logs, analyzes, inspects, or archives any of your data so you remain completely anonymous whenever you're using the technology. No matter what you want to watch, you can do it safely from PCs, phones, smart TVs, media players, consoles, and more.
Stay safe while you're connecting to public WiFi both at home and abroad. For a limited time, you can get a lifetime subscription to Getflix Smart DNS & VPN for 90% off $540 at just $49.
Prices subject to change.
