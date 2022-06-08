Get Cloud Storage For You and an Employee for One Price

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every entrepreneur is always dealing with tons of files and documents. You simply can't store them all on your devices — you'll run out of room and slow your devices down to a crawl. What you need is cloud storage, but many options are prohibitively expensive or come with tons of restrictions. If you're looking for a budget-friendly cloud storage solution that will give you maximum control over your files, consider a Degoo Premium Backup Plan.

Degoo has earned 4 stars on G2 and Tom's Guide writes, "Degoo is a straightforward cloud storage solution with an emphasis on photos, but it does little to differentiate itself from cloud storage leaders." TechRadar adds, "Take Degoo Cloud for what it is – a mobile-focused, consumer-focused, photo-focused archive tool – and it's a pretty polished solution"

This AI-based cloud storage solution gives you 10TB of supremely secured storage space protected by 256-bit AES encryption. Beyond security, it allows you to share and manage files with extreme simplicity. You can send files easily to friends via email, link, or your favorite messaging app and enjoy high-speed transfers from a database that offers more storage than Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive combined. Uploading files from all of your devices is a breeze and all of your files are replicated when you upload them, giving you extra peace of mind. The AI will even help you rediscover files very easily so if you've misplaced something, you can always track it down in a heartbeat.

With this special offer, you can get two Degoo accounts with 10TB of storage space each, support for unlimited devices, and a 1GB file size limit. That's great support for you and an employee. Right now, two lifetime subscriptions to a Degoo Premium Backup Plan are on sale for just $159.

