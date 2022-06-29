3 Benefits to Increasing Your Capacity

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Before we jump into increasing our capacity, let's first define what capacity is. Capacity is the amount that something can contain and the amount that something can produce. When entrepreneurs feel burnt out or overwhelmed, it's typically because they feel they can't contain anymore, or they feel like they've already produced all they can.

The reality is that we can all increase our capacity (even if it starts out as just a little bit) by changing our perspective and mindset.