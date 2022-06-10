Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Netflix's latest streaming hit is Hustle, a 2022 comedy-drama starring Adam Sandler. The story revolves around Sandler's character Stanley Sugarman, a professional basketball scout for the Philidelphia 76ers. It depicts Sugarman's nomadic lifestyle in search of a potential NBA star and juxtaposes that with what he truly yearns for: a more settled life with his family as an assistant coach for the team. Sugarman has to overcome many obstacles to reach his own goals and simultaneously help those around him, and his methods for doing so embody the characteristics of an entrepreneur.

Hustle includes a multitude of entrepreneurial lessons and similarly shapes Sandler's character to embody the core traits of an entrepreneur himself.

Take Risks

A theme present throughout the movie is that of taking personal risks. Risk-taking is an integral part of entrepreneurship; without it, great ideas would never lift off the ground.

In Hustle, Sugarman risks his job by bringing Spanish basketball player Bo Cruz to America without the approval of his head coach. Taking this risk forces the two to innovate and collaborate to reach their goals of playing and coaching in the NBA. Sugarman also invests his own time and money into Cruz's athletic growth. The backlash to this decision could have been disastrous: an unemployed ex-scout and failed basketball player stranded in a foreign country. Instead, taking those risks pushes Cruz and Sugarman outside of their comfort zones and makes them work smarter to evolve their existing roles.

Taking risks can boost self-confidence. It can also increase the confidence of those around the risk-taker, as they feel the people surrounding them consider them worth the risk.

Never Give Up

do not succumb to failure. Instead, they take hurdles in stride, learn, adjust and keep working towards their goals. Sugarman faces myriad hurdles: Living away from his family, being demoted, having a turbulent relationship with his boss, and dealing with a lack of support from those around him are among the many. However, Sugarman works carefully, has goals that encapsulate more than just himself, and understands that if he stays the course, his work will truly make a difference to many.

Practice Humility

Being humble is crucial in entrepreneurship. Excessive pride or arrogance can burn bridges with colleagues, blur goals and divide a unified team into factions. In Hustle, Sugarman practices humility. He understands that he has imperfections, will fail, and will subsequently need to lean on those around him.

Is Adam Sandler's Hustle based on a true story?

However believable it seems, the film is fiction. Despite this, Hustle contains dozens of sports cameos, with performances from NBA stars including Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson, and LeBron James serves as a producer.

Where can you watch Hustle?

As of June 3, 2022, Hustle is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.

