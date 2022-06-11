Last Chance to Get a Sam's Club Membership for $15 Plus a $10 E-Gift Card

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There are so many ways to save money while running your business. And, these days, that's more important than ever as inflation surges worldwide. But one of the most obvious methods is hiding right under your nose: getting a better deal on office supplies, food, and other essentials for your business by shopping wholesale.

Sam's Club

If getting a membership to a wholesale club was holding you back, then it's time to take advantage of this deal from Sam's Club. Until June 12, you can get a Sam's Club Membership plus a $10 e-gift card for just $14.99.

Sam's Club is one of the leading membership warehouse clubs in America, offering unmatched prices on groceries, kitchen supplies, electronics, furniture, and much more. When you buy in bulk, you can save incredible amounts on all kinds of things for your business.

But it's not just physical goods. Sam's Club can also help you find low prices on hotels, rental cars, live events, attractions, movies, and more to help you seriously lean into the perks while building your business. With savings of up to 60% off hotel accommodations around the world, Sam's Club can be a significant asset to your business travel.

In addition to all the regular perks, you'll also get a complimentary household card to get more savings on already low-priced items and a $10 e-gift card for use at Sam's Club, SamsClub.com, Wal-Mart, and Walmart.com. It's almost like they're paying you to sign up for a whole year just to give you access to deals you won't find anywhere else.

