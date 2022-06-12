16 Side Hustles to Earn Money Online After Retirement

You've clocked out of the 9-to-5 and are ready to enjoy your golden years. Maybe you're even planning on getting a part-time job or volunteering at a local organization. However, what if we told you that you could make money online as a retiree?

Sounds pretty great, right? It turns out that anyone can make money online, but some gigs are better suited to retirees than others. That's why today we've compiled this list of 16 side hustles you can do online after retirement. So let's get started!

Freelance writing

Freelance writing is one of the best side hustles for retirees to earn some extra income. With the right experience and skills, you can earn an average of $60 per hour.

The easiest way to start freelance writing is through Upwork or Freelancer, which are both freelance marketplaces where you can find jobs and apply for them. You can also use your own website or blog to get clients. Here are some examples of the types of freelance writing jobs available:

Writing articles for websites or blogs

Proofreading documents and editing text (e.g., resumes)

Editing photos, videos, audio files Your success rate will depend on how much time and effort you put into each project from start to finish!

Translation

Translation is one of the easiest side hustles to get into, especially if you're already bilingual or multilingual. You can translate from any language into English, and vice versa.

There are a few ways to find translation work online:

Google "freelance translators" and browse through the results to see if there are any jobs that match your skillset.

Search for "Translation Jobs + Your City" on Indeed or Monster (or the job boards of your choice).

Look at freelance websites like Upwork or Fiverr; these sites often have specific categories for translation jobs.

Online tutoring

Online tutoring is one of the most popular ways to earn money online after retirement. The idea behind it is simple: you teach a subject on your own time and in your own space, then get paid for it!

The best part about being an online tutor is that there are no limits on where or when you can work. You don't need to commute anywhere, so if you live in the middle of nowhere or have medical issues with public transportation, this could be just what you've been looking for! As long as you have access to an internet connection and a computer (or even just an iPad), then there are ways around any barriers.

You'll also find that this side hustle offers more flexibility than others do because it doesn't require much overhead other than purchasing course materials upfront (and maybe paying for background checks). With many online tutors making $20+ per hour depending on their skill set and experience level,. That's not too bad at all when compared with other freelance jobs out there!

YouTube videos

YouTube is the second largest search engine in the world and it has been growing tremendously over the past decade. You can use YouTube to build your brand, create videos using the platform or another professional online video editor to make videos about any topic you want (how-to, lifestyle, etc.), and earn money by promoting products or services through those videos.

Even if you don't make money directly from your videos, you can still get free products or services in exchange for an honest review of them. Many bloggers will give away free products just so they can say they got this product for free on their blog/video review!

If you have a big audience on YouTube then companies are also going to pay more attention because they know their product will reach a wide range of people through your channel. This is especially true if one particular video does well with views/clicks/shares etc.; this means that many people liked the content enough that it went viral!

Online courses

Online courses are a great way to earn money after retirement. The process of creating, promoting and providing an online course can be very rewarding for some people, but it's not for everyone. If you're interested in making your own course and getting paid for it, here are the steps:

Decide on a topic, unique selling proposition and create your course outline. You can go through this step by yourself or find someone who wants to work with you as a team member.

Create a detailed outline of how long each section will be, what will be covered and how much time is needed to complete each section or module.

Create content for all sections of your course (or at least most of them). You need all sections before releasing the product into the wild because this gives customers peace-of-mind that their purchase will be worthwhile when they sign up!

Most platforms require at least one lesson per week during production stages so plan accordingly depending upon what type of material needs developing; eBooks tend not require as much time spent researching while video courses might take longer than audio only ones due to editing/production requirements so keep those factors in mind when setting deadlines too!

Affiliate marketing

Affiliate marketing is a business model in which you earn commissions by promoting other people's or company's or any eCommerce business' products or services.

You can get started with affiliate marketing by registering on one of the popular affiliate networks like Amazon Associates, Clicksense, ShareASale, etc. These networks have their own payment processors and they will pay you a commission for each sale that you make through your referrals.

The advantages of affiliate marketing are:

You don't need any experience or expertise to start this side hustle; all you need is an Internet connection and some basic knowledge about how to use social media platforms (Facebook groups/discussion boards).

The learning curve is very low because all you have to do is promote other people's products online through your website/social media account(s).

For example if someone visits your website looking for advice on how to lose weight then instead of giving them advice directly sell them some weight loss product recommended by doctors instead with some affiliate links so that when they buy those products using those links then the owner of those products will send money into your account!

Rental arbitrage

Rental arbitrage is a way to make money by buying low and selling high. You can rent out items that are in demand, then sell those same items for a profit later. The key is finding the right item in the right place.

For example, if you live in an area where there's an abundance of snowboarders, then renting out your extra gear could be a good idea. If you live near ski resorts where people are going on vacation every winter break and need to rent equipment, that would be another great opportunity for rental arbitrage (as long as you have enough equipment to meet demand).

This is also known as "renting your stuff online" or "peer-to-peer rentals" because it involves connecting with others who will pay money to use something that belongs to someone else. Here's how it works: first find out what makes sense based on where you live; then list those items on websites like Airbnb or Craigslist; collect payments from users; finally deliver said goods upon request

Social media management

Social media management is one of the most popular side hustles to earn money online after retirement. There are many platforms to choose from, and you can work with businesses or private clients.

You might be wondering how exactly you make money by managing social media accounts. The short answer is that you're paid based on the number of followers an account has. For example, if someone hires you to manage their account and they already have 20,000 followers when they hire you,

Then they could pay you $2 per follower per month (or more depending on your negotiation skills). If a business has 100,000 followers, then this would mean a potential income of $200/month for this business alone!

As for managing your own social media accounts: if people enjoy following your posts and interacting with them regularly (for example by posting interesting content), then companies will be more likely to advertise their products through those channels too—meaning more money for you when it comes time for renewing contracts!

Selling printables

Printables, like stickers and coloring pages, are digital images that you can print at home. Some printables are sold as is—you just have to buy them once and then you can use them however you want. But others are made with text fields so that the buyer can customize the image with their own text. You could sell both of these types of printable files:

Printables that let buyers add their own text (for example, a "birthday card" design that allows people to change the text in the template)

Printable files where no customization is allowed but the product still offers value for money (for example, a coloring page featuring your favorite character from Harry Potter)

Paid surveys

Paid surveys are a great way to make money online. They're quick, and you usually don't have to do anything other than answer questions about the products you use or services you use. You'll be given an online survey with a list of questions, and all you have to do is answer them honestly. You'll get paid if your answers match up with what companies need.

You can find paid surveys through websites like Survey Junkie and MySurvey, or on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and LinkedIn (though these sites tend to pay less than dedicated market research sites).

Paid surveys won't make you rich overnight—but if you're willing to put in some time up front answering questions from companies all over the world about things that interest you anyway (like food!), it's possible for this side hustle to earn some extra cash every month!

Product reviews

Product reviews are a great way to earn some extra money online. The best part is that you can write product reviews in your spare time and make as much or as little money as you want. Here's how it works:

You sign up on Amazon and apply to become an "Amazon Associate." This means that whenever someone clicks a link from one of the products in your review, Amazon sends a small commission back to you (typically between 4%-8% depending on how valuable the item was). The higher quality of your writing, the more people will click through which increases your earnings potential!

Go through their catalog of products, pick one out and start writing about it! It doesn't have to be long or complicated—

the most important thing is having a good idea of what makes this particular product stand out from others like it on the market today so others will want it too when they see what all its benefits are listed here first hand from someone who already uses them every day just like everyone else does!

Airbnb hosting

The process of becoming an Airbnb host is fairly straightforward. You'll need to:

Sign up for Airbnb and set up your listing, which involves adding photos, describing the space and answering questions about the neighborhood.

Get your first guests, which could be family members or friends who have not yet stayed with you. Or, if you're feeling brave enough to host strangers in your home (or a spare room), then this step is easy!

Make sure they leave positive feedback after their stay so that other potential guests can view it—and also consider asking them to write down a few positive comments on the website's review section when they leave; that way future travelers get an idea of what they'll be getting into before booking a trip here.

Maintain your listing by removing clutter from rooms before new guests arrive so that everything looks tidy when pictures are taken during each visit (which helps hosts charge higher rates).

Online coaching

Coaching is a huge industry, and it's not just for athletes anymore. Coaches are professionals who have the experience to help others improve their lives in one way or another. For example, if you've retired early and want to help people through your experience with retirement, you can start an online coaching business selling monthly subscriptions to your content. Here are some things to consider:

What is online coaching? Online coaching is when you provide services over the internet like webinars or live chats with customers. This often requires certain knowledge that clients would need from a coach (like financial planning or how to start an online business), but could also be something unrelated entirely (like parenting).

How do I get started? The first step would be figuring out what type of online coaching services would benefit your target customer base most—this will determine what skillsets they need from the coach, as well as the kind of content they'll want from them every month.

For example, if someone wants advice on how much money they should save each month when starting a business venture after retirement age then maybe an investment advisor might make more sense as opposed

Blogging

Blogging is a great way to make money online, especially if you are passionate about it. You can blog about something you are interested in and have expertise in. If your blog gets some traction with readers, you can attract sponsorships or even become an affiliate marketer.

Creating apps or games for mobile or desktop platforms.

You might have heard of apps, but not know what they are. Apps are small programs that run on mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, and they can be anything from a game to a calculator to the Uber app.

To create an app for mobile platforms like Android or iPhone, you need to know how to program in Java or Swift.

If you'd rather create games for desktop platforms such as Windows PC or Mac OS X, then C++ would be more appropriate than Java or Swift – though if you want (or already have) experience programming in one language it's usually pretty easy to learn another.

The best thing about creating apps is that there really isn't much competition out there at all! So even if your game isn't great it'll still make some money because no one else has released anything similar yet either!

Side hustles are not just for the young and restless– they can be great ways to earn money online even after retirement.

Side hustles can be a great way to earn money online after retirement. They can help you stay active and engaged, explore new interests, stay connected to the world, and learn new skills. You may even discover that you enjoy your side hustle more than your full-time job!

Conclusion

I hope this list of side hustles will help you find one that is right for you and could help you earn some extra money online in retirement. Keep in mind, your side hustle might not be a perfect match from the start, so it's important to learn as much about yourself and what works well for you before deciding on a particular gig.

If freelancing isn't your cup of tea but making videos sounds like fun, give YouTube videos a try! Or if selling items online feels like hard work but blogging seems appealing, then blogging could be an option. The key takeaway here is that there are lots of options out there and everything we covered can help make retirement both easier and more enjoyable.

