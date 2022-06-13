Last week, at 's annual Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), the company gave a sneak peak into what's in store for its products, including a new iOS system (iOS 16), an M2 chip set to revolutionize the company's MacBook laptops, and a Buy Now, Pay Later option for the company's popular Apple Pay feature.

Although people had speculated that Apple would be announcing plans to release an AR/VR headset during WWDC, many were surprised to find that the world of augmented reality were not at all mentioned.

While the tech giant has often led the way in innovation (like the iPod, for example), the company has yet to make a strong foray into the world of virtual reality.

But according to a new report based on information by tech research analyst Jeff Pu, Apple may release of a pair of interactive augmented reality glasses by the end of 2024.

Other companies such as Snapchat's Spectacles and Meta's Quest models have dabbled in the realm of goggles and visual devices, but Apple's rumored design is set to be sleeker and compatible with iPhone software.

The glasses will reportedly be released in late 2024 and will most likely serve as a secondary display for the iPhone, according to analysts, while a more technical AR/VR headset (estimated to be released first, perhaps in 2023) will most likely be the company's go-to for more extensive programming and immersive experiences.

Prior to the WWDC, it was revealed that Apple had filed for a trademark under "realityOS", which has led many to believe that the company will soon undergo a major push into the virtual world.

Apple's glasses would undoubtedly be in competition with Meta's Quest (formerly Oculus) and Meta Quest 2 headsets, which are run through Facebook's software.

Meta is reportedly on the verge of announcing the third of its virtual reality headsets, the Meta Cambria, which is expected to be a more advanced VR/AR hybrid model.

Apple was up just over 2% in a one-year period as of late Monday morning.