Want to See the Future? Six Founders Share Their Secrets for Making Savvy Business Predictions
Entrepreneurs need to know what's coming, or at least make their best guess. Here, six founders explain how they work their crystal ball.
1. Listen to the rumblings.
4th of July Subscription Sale - Unlock this subscriber exclusive article and more for 20% off today.
Access all Entrepreneur content with no ads, unlock discounts, and get exclusive advice only available to our subscribers. Plus, our magazine delivered straight to your door.
Get 20% off an annual subscription today. Just use code SAVE20 at checkout.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
Tory Burch Built a Brand Around Empowering Women. Now Her Foundation Is Furthering Her Mission: 'How Do We as a Company Have a Positive Impact on Humanity?'
-
This Founder Had to Play College Basketball in Men's Shorts and Shoes, So She Launched an Athletic Clothing Company Named After the Now 50-Year-Old Title IX Act
-
Is Beyoncé's 'Break My Soul' the Theme Song of the Great Resignation?
-
You're Probably Falling for All of Amazon Prime Day's Psychological Sales Tactics. A Marketing Professor Reveals Them — and How You Can Actually Get the Best Deal.
-
Comedian Paul Virzi: 'If You're Not Authentic, You Have Nothing'
-
Struggling to Come Up With Creative Ideas? Try Doing This.
-
Picking a Winning Emerging Brand Is How You Get Rich in Franchising. Here's How to Spot One.