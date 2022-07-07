Leadership Is a Skill, Not a Natural Talent. I Learned That the Hard Way.
Ten years ago, I was a terrible leader.
Q: I'm a great worker, but my leadership abilities are lackluster. What's the best place to start improving? — Jeff, San Francisco
Are leaders born or made? It's a classic question, and the answer is usually: both.
Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!
Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
A 115-Year-Old Startup? The Leaders of This Family Business Are Honoring the Past and Building for the Future.
-
Turn Your Managers Into Your Biggest Asset for Winning the Great Resignation
-
'It Was Like a Drug': How Dave's Hot Chicken Grew a Cult Following in an East Hollywood Parking Lot
-
This Goldman Sachs Alum Launched an App That's Helping Young People Manage Their Finances and Healthcare (And She's Raising Millions of Dollars to Do It)
-
One of America's Richest Women Took Zero Outside Investors. Here's How Aviator Nation Founder Paige Mycoskie Did It.
-
4 Expert-Backed Strategies for Improving Your Communication Skills
-
This Couple Escaped Arranged Marriages in Pakistan. Now They Run a $14 Million Brooklyn Shoe Brand.