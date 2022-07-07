Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Leadership Is a Skill, Not a Natural Talent. I Learned That the Hard Way.

Ten years ago, I was a terrible leader.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Q: I'm a great worker, but my leadership abilities are lackluster. What's the best place to start improving? — Jeff, San Francisco

Federico Gastaldi

Are leaders born or made? It's a classic question, and the answer is usually: both.

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

News and Trends

'He Didn't Know How Big It Was Gonna Be': Security Camera Catches Horrifying Firework Display Gone Wrong

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Starting a Business

10 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Starting Your Entrepreneurial Journey

Yan Katcharovski

Yan Katcharovski

Defining Moments

This Couple Escaped Arranged Marriages in Pakistan. Now They Run a $12 Million Brooklyn Shoe Brand.

Liz Brody

Read More