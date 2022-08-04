How Multi-Cloud Could Be the Growth Catalyst Your Business Needs
Many companies are moving to multi-cloud services. Should yours?
It has been nearly two decades since the cloud was born and even less since cloud computing began to shape our businesses and daily lives. Cloud developments have advanced rapidly and for many companies, computing on a single cloud platform no longer offers enough value or agility. As an alternative, multi-cloud operations are increasing in popularity.
Multi-cloud is the intentional use of cloud services from two or more cloud platform-as-a-service providers. It enables scalability, controls costs, increases flexibility and optimizes performance. Multi-cloud is the way most businesses will operate in the near future. According to the most recent Enterprise Cloud Index, 36% of organizations worldwide are currently using multi-cloud, and multi-cloud adoption is expected to increase to 64% within the next three years.
Labor Day Subscription Sale - Unlock this subscriber exclusive article and more for 20% off today
Access all Entrepreneur content with no ads, unlock discounts, and get exclusive advice only available to our subscribers. Plus, our magazine delivered straight to your door.
Get 20% off an annual subscription today. Just use code SAVE20 at checkout.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
Meet One of the World's Few Self-Made Women Billionaires. She Wants to Teach You How to Play the Game — Literally.
-
'Where Does That Money Go?': A Look Inside New York City's Ruthless Housing Market
-
You Must Understand This Crucial Retirement Benefit If You Want Your Money to Withstand Inflation — Whether You're 25 or 75
-
'Bias Is a Business Killer,' Says the Co-Founder of the Largest Black-Owned Wine Company in the U.S.
-
7 Things No One Tells You About Starting a Business
-
'It Just Seems Really Unethical': Amazon Adds Holiday Surcharge for Sellers
-
Now Is a Better Time Than Ever to Land This Type of Financing for Your Franchise