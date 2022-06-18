Stay Cool Anywhere You Work With This Portable A/C

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every entrepreneur knows the kind of environment they thrive in. Maybe it's the , maybe it's the couch, maybe it's the library or coffee shop down the road. But what you might overlook is the temperature. You can't do your best work if you're uncomfortable and with summer temperatures rapidly climbing, you want to make sure your favorite workspaces are comfortably moderated.

Fortunately, you can crank up the air conditioning without enduring an enormous bill. With the Tosot Aovia 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, you'll be able to meet all of your comfort needs at a reasonable price.

This portable air conditioning system is lightweight and handy, designed for use in any room in your home. With rolling wheels, it's easy to move around your house to focus on the areas you most need it — unlike the irritating nature of permanent air conditioners. The compact size takes up less space than other portable units, but it doesn't sacrifice on power, pushing out 8,000 BTUs of cool air that can cool spaces of up to 250 square feet.

In addition to cooling, this 3-in-1 fan also acts as a fan and a dehumidifier. When working as a dehumidifier, it can remove up to 2.1 pints of water from the air per hour, making it considerably less sticky.

With the remote control, you can adjust settings from up to 20 feet away and see how the machine is operating on the LED control panel. Plus, thanks to the low noise level, you'll be able to adjust the settings and simply lean back and relax.

Are you prepared for the summer months? Grab a Tosot Aovia 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner for $309.99 (reg. $319), or upgrade to a Tosot Aovia 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner for $329.99 or a Tosot Aolis 12,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner for $439.99.

