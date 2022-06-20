SpaceX Breaks Two Major Records After Latest Flight in What Elon Musk Calls a 'Flawless' Mission

Last Friday, launched three rockets in the span of 36 hours.

Bloomberg | Getty Images

The impressive feat — most flights are spaced out at least a full day apart, with many averaging between five and seven days — made it the fastest three-flight series for orbital rockets in the history of space exploration.

Related: SpaceX Employees Fired Over Letter Calling CEO Elon Musk An 'Embarrassment'

The company's Falcon 9 rocket is also breaking records, as it was used for the 13th time this weekend, making it SpaceX's most launched spaceship.

SpaceX launched 53 Starlink satellites from the NASA Kennedy Space Center in Florida Friday, followed by a launch out of Vandenberg Space Force Base in California Saturday for the German military. The final mission was back in Florida Sunday at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, carrying a satellite to orbit for communications company Globalstar.

Related: SpaceX Dragon Capsule Splashes Down Safely After 6 Months in Orbit, But the Mission Got Off to a Harrowing Start

Musk took to Twitter to congratulate his company and the crews on their "flawless" missions.

Congrats to SpaceX Falcon team for executing 3 flawless launches in 2 days! https://t.co/2MFmlkXmVz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 19, 2022

"Congrats to SpaceX Falcon team for executing 3 flawless launches in 2 days," he exclaimed.

Musk is in the midst of closing an acquisition bid for Twitter that's estimated to cost him around $44 billion, should the deal go through.

Last week, SpaceX employees made headlines after an open letter was leaked. The note, which was penned to executives, complained about Musk, calling him a "distraction and embarrassment."

So far, five employees associated with the letter have been terminated from the company.