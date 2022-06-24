Charge All Your Apple Devices In One Place

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

We're all looking for ways to be more efficient. But between productivity software, to-do lists, and time management skills, it's easy to overlook one of the most critical aspects of productivity: Simply having power in your devices. A dead battery is quick to derail your progress. Plus, completely depleting your batteries can negatively impact their lifespan. Likewise, sitting and waiting for your phone to charge before heading out to your next meeting isn't the best use of your time.

OMNIA

You can ensure your devices are adequately charged throughout the workday with a wireless charging station like the OMNIA Q5. This streamlined, 5-in-1 charging station is designed to support all your Apple devices in a single place. Additionally, the modular parts allow you to set up the charging station however you'd like or use each component separately, depending on the space you're working with.

Designed for the Apple ecosystem, the Q5 can charge your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and Apple Pencil all at once while providing optimum charging stability, storage convenience, and simple access without taking up too much space. In addition, it serves as an ergonomic stand allowing creators to continue to work. At the same time, the devices are hooked up while the USB-A and USB-C ports ensure compatibility with any additional chargers you may have.

The wireless charging phone port also supports Android and any earbuds from different brands that feature Qi wireless charging compatibility. It's a complete charging setup to keep all of your devices fully powered up and ready to go at a moment's notice. As one verified customer noted, "I have each one of the 5 Apple products that this charges & now they are all charged with one power cord! The solution for the Apple Watch charging cord is fantastic. This unit has a very small footprint & looks great."

Never run out of power or get side-tracked from having to charge a device again. Add the OMNIA Q5 5-in-1 Wireless Charging Station to your workspace for 41% off $120 at just $69.99 today.

