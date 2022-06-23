Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

How to Drive a Better Customer Experience in Today's Overcrowded, Experience-Driven World

Join us in this free webinar as we discuss actionable tips and best practices to deliver a better customer experience from discovery to post-purchase.

By

The experience economy has infiltrated every industry—from online shopping to healthcare, consumers expect a highly interactive, personalized experience in nearly every interaction. And when your business doesn't deliver, consumers flock to the competition.

Shutterstock

Join us in this free webinar as we discuss actionable tips and best practices to deliver a better customer experience from discovery to post-purchase. In this webinar you'll learn:

  1. What customers expect from customer experience today
  2. How to deliver a better customer experience at every stage of the customer journey
  3. What best practices for customer experience you can implement now (and what you should make a plan to implement in the future)

Meet your panel

  • Chance Olson, EVP of Customer Experience & Strategy, Podium
  • Julie Inouye, Head of Communications, Podium
  • Jay Baer, Marketing & Customer Experience Expert, Convince & Convert
  • David Meltzer, Entrepreneur, Speaker, Author, and Business Coach

The How to Drive a Better Customer Experience in Today's Overcrowded, Experience-Driven World webinar will take place live on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 1PM EST/ 10AM PST.

Register Now

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Future of Entrepreneurship

You Can Invest in the Robotics Company That Aims to Save the $73B Fast Food Industry

StackCommerce

StackCommerce

Supercharging Creativity

This Founder Went to Prison When He Was 15 Years Old. That's Where He Came Up With the Idea for a Company Now Backed By John Legend.

Mita Mallick

Mita Mallick

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies for Increasing the Cash Flow of Your Real Estate Investment

Xavier PRETERIT

Xavier PRETERIT

Read More