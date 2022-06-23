How to Drive a Better Customer Experience in Today's Overcrowded, Experience-Driven World
Join us in this free webinar as we discuss actionable tips and best practices to deliver a better customer experience from discovery to post-purchase.
The experience economy has infiltrated every industry—from online shopping to healthcare, consumers expect a highly interactive, personalized experience in nearly every interaction. And when your business doesn't deliver, consumers flock to the competition.
Join us in this free webinar as we discuss actionable tips and best practices to deliver a better customer experience from discovery to post-purchase. In this webinar you'll learn:
- What customers expect from customer experience today
- How to deliver a better customer experience at every stage of the customer journey
- What best practices for customer experience you can implement now (and what you should make a plan to implement in the future)
Meet your panel
- Chance Olson, EVP of Customer Experience & Strategy, Podium
- Julie Inouye, Head of Communications, Podium
- Jay Baer, Marketing & Customer Experience Expert, Convince & Convert
- David Meltzer, Entrepreneur, Speaker, Author, and Business Coach
The How to Drive a Better Customer Experience in Today's Overcrowded, Experience-Driven World webinar will take place live on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 1PM EST/ 10AM PST.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
Formerly Enslaved Black Man Nearest Green Taught Jack Daniel Everything He Knew About Whiskey. Today, the Founder of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey Celebrates His Legacy.
-
Leadership Lessons From the Exclusive Creativity School That 'Packs 5 Years Learning Into 5 Days'
-
3 Expert-Backed Strategies for Staying Calm in Times of Confrontation
-
The CEO of Wayfair Has Helped Revolutionize Digital Shopping for 20 Years. Here's How He Handles Rocky Economic Conditions.
-
This Founder Went to Prison When He Was 15 Years Old. That's Where He Came Up With the Idea for a Company Now Backed By John Legend.
-
3 Signs You're Letting Pride Get in the Way of Being Successful
-
Chip and Joanna Gaines and Shonda Rhimes Found Incredible Success By Using This One Entrepreneurial Strategy. Here's How You Can Too.