Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For entrepreneurial success, it is often not what a person knows but who a person knows that will contribute to their success. By networking and knowing many people, you gain contacts and more deals. These deals have a higher chance of making it to the closing table when working with close connections.

If you are looking for opportunities to meet new people and potential new clients, then you are in the right place. This article details some networking tips that everyone can learn from.

Related: 7 Tips for Networking

Dabble with an investor network

Start going to meet-ups with investors. In my real estate field, I meet with people looking to flip properties, buy cash-in-flow properties, rentals, etc. Start attending events with people looking to invest in your field. The reason is quite apparent; they are looking to invest in your field, and you may be a prime candidate.

Your presence at this kind of meetup will result in many people coming to you with money. You have created a rapport with new people by explaining your desires and interests. In real estate, investor networks allow you to find new off-the-market properties and do marketing for when you flip a property. You will increase property sales in less time.

People are looking to invest their hard-earned money and assets. Investing networks are a great place to expose yourself to these investors.

Join small business and entrepreneurial networking events

There are a lot of entrepreneur-styled networking events in every single city. Many small businesses love to mingle. All like to connect with different people to help each other out. It happens across the globe.

Business owners and entrepreneurs are exceptionally well connected. They already have many connections, especially if they are in business as a restaurant or a popular small business in your city. They know everybody. Many people come in through their doors and they have many opportunities and connections. If you go to a networking event, you can collaborate with people you typically would not meet.

These are amazing people to get into your network and become close with because they know many people, which will help expand your network. Becoming good friends with them and putting a taste in their mouths about your work will likely result in you being their go-to agent. These events will enable people to get to know your personality.

Related: How to Network, for Those Who Hate to Network

Attend city, community, or neighborhood events

There are typically many different community events. Attending these events can help you network with people and expand your brand. Make sure you follow the location of these events, especially as a real estate agent, so that you can connect with different people across an area.

There are also council meetings to attend regarding approved developments in the city, new initiatives, or city goals. It can be essential for you to learn your city's planned activities, agendas and long-term goals. This enables you to meet people who might need what you have to offer.

Additionally, this step will help you know what is happening in the city. This will give you insider information about the city that other businesses might not know about, giving you leverage for future deals.

Related: The 10 Commandments of Networking

Explore networking websites

There are many places online where people are simply trying to meet up, maybe to find new friends or catch up with someone to talk about their problems.

When on these websites, as you interact with others, explain what you do. Do not stick to one meet-up website but rather explore different meet-up places online and offline. This will enable you to connect with new people in your area. It is an excellent opportunity to expand because you never know your community's needs and can boost your brand.

Network in a place that relates to your passion

Network with people or individuals you share common interests with because they are people who love the same stuff as you. You will bond because you share the same passion. If you are involved with something related to your passion, you will likely find others with the same power. The relationships that form out of similar passions and interests are excellent for future success. You can rely on these relationships if you encounter difficulty and need aid.

You will never impede your success by networking. Making connections will raise your social profile, give you a career and improve your reach to new clients.