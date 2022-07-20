Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
5 Must-Haves For Your Law Firm's Digital Marketing Strategy

In this article, we review five key areas to focus on when considering a go-forward plan for your law firms' marketing.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Law firms are businesses, too. Because the legal process is so specialized, formal and rigid, it can be easy to lose sight of this basic truth. Like any modern business, a law firm needs to develop a reliable and sustainable digital marketing strategy, or it can and will dry the well. In this article, we review five key areas to focus on when considering a go-forward plan for your law firms' marketing.

1. Optimized website and updated branding

Like it or not, your website and brand are the face of your firm. You wouldn't walk into the courtroom in a tank top and sandals; the same sort of focus on image needs to be projected on your digital presence. A modern, accessible, user-friendly website serves multiple purposes, including:

