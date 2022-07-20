5 Must-Haves For Your Law Firm's Digital Marketing Strategy
In this article, we review five key areas to focus on when considering a go-forward plan for your law firms' marketing.
Law firms are businesses, too. Because the legal process is so specialized, formal and rigid, it can be easy to lose sight of this basic truth. Like any modern business, a law firm needs to develop a reliable and sustainable digital marketing strategy, or it can and will dry the well. In this article, we review five key areas to focus on when considering a go-forward plan for your law firms' marketing.
1. Optimized website and updated branding
Like it or not, your website and brand are the face of your firm. You wouldn't walk into the courtroom in a tank top and sandals; the same sort of focus on image needs to be projected on your digital presence. A modern, accessible, user-friendly website serves multiple purposes, including:
Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!
We make some of our best content available to Entrepreneur subscribers only. Become a subscriber for just $5 to get an ad-free experience, exclusive access to premium content like this, and unlock special discounts.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
This Executive Director's Family Doesn't Support Her Work, But She Won't Stop Fighting for Underrepresented Creators
-
Creativity Means Productivity. Here Are 3 Practices That Boost Both.
-
I'm a Stay-At-Home Parent and Entrepreneur, and I'm Burnt Out. Here's How to Avoid the Same Fate.
-
A Media Exec on How Brands Can Leverage OTT and FAST for Marketing Success: 'It's More Lean In Than Lean Back'
-
You've Been Upgraded: A Simple Story That Helped Me Build Resilience
-
Elon Musk Is Worried About Bots. You Should Be, Too.
-
What I Learned From Pitching Marc Benioff My Startup at Dreamforce