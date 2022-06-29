Even when he's being uncharacteristically quiet, still manages to hit major milestones on .

NurPhoto | Getty Images

The billionaire, who is currently in the midst of a bid to purchase the company for an estimated $44 billion, has finally surpassed 100 million followers on Twitter.

As of mid-Wednesday, Musk had around 100.2 million followers on the platform, despite having not Tweeted in over a week.

His last Tweet was on June 21, when, in typical cheeky Musk fashion, he posted a (presumably) photoshopped photo of a 7-Eleven gas station with the gas and diesel prices listed at $7.11.

Even though Musk has a hundred million followers, it is unclear how many are actually bots, something he has been vehemently against since he began his acquisition process earlier this year.

"I've also vowed this publicly that we have to get rid of the bots and trolls and the scams and everything, because that's obviously diminishing the user experience, and we don't want people getting tricked out of their money and that kind of thing," Musk said during an interview at the Met Gala last month. "I'm definitely on the warpath, so if somebody's operating a bot or troll on me then I'm definitely their enemy."

The CEO has gone so far as to threaten to call off his bid for the purchase of the company after accusing Twitter execs (namely Twitter's CEO Parag Agrawal) of not providing accurate information as to how many accounts on the platform are bots or spam accounts, though Agrawal has claimed the number is less than 5% of total users.

Currently, the most followed person on Twitter is former U.S. President Barack Obama, who has 132.1 million followers on the platform.

Twitter was down around 31% year over year as of Wednesday afternoon.