Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

'I Just Want to Sit at the Beach and Do Nothing': Your Boss Doesn't Want to Go Back to the Office Either

A new report finds most CEOs are working remotely - and many hope it stays that way.

By

It's no secret that when it comes to returning to the office, many workers are putting up a fight or quitting altogether — including those in charge.

According to a new Marcum-Hofstra Mid-Market CEO Survey, about 48% of CEOs are back in the office five days a week, while 32% are in the office three days a week or less. Ten percent of CEOs are working remotely a full five days a week.

"Whether it is COVID concerns or the impact of inflation and gas prices, it seems clear that remote work, and a hybrid schedule, in particular, is the sweet spot for many CEOs and businesses," said K.G. Viswanathan, interim dean of the Zarb School of Business at Hofstra University, in a statement.

Related: 10 Leaders Who Set Good Work-Life Balance Examples

The pandemic changed the way we think about work, and returning to pre-pandemic ways might not be so simple. While some companies are urging workers to return to the office in a desperate attempt to "return to normal," others are rethinking the concept of work altogether and prioritizing wellbeing over career advancement.

Andrew Formica, a 51-year-old chief executive at Jupiter Fund Management, announced he'd be stepping down from his position at a $68 billion asset management fund after three years on the job and a lifelong career in finance.

"I just want to go sit at the beach and do nothing," he told Bloomberg.

And Formica is not alone. CNN reports that nearly 70% of executives surveyed by Deloitte and Workplace Intelligence are "seriously considering quitting for a job that better supports their well-being," with 81% also saying that improving their well-being is now more important than advancing at work.

Related: It Might be a Company-Ending Mistake to Go Back to the Office

Whether it's due to a shift in priorities or the rising cost of living, "returning to normal" may be a concept that never happens.

"The specific reasons may change over time, but I believe this reflects a fundamental change in how Americans view work in the broader context of their lives," Viswanathan said.

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Leadership Skills

Turn Your Managers Into Your Biggest Asset for Winning the Great Resignation

Britt Andreatta

Lifestyle

The Four Steps to Creating Lasting Change in Any Area of Your Life

Daniel Mangena

Daniel Mangena

News and Trends

Major Retailers Are Considering Dramatic Return-Policy Changes

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Read More