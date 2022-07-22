Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In 2019, a case study done by Analytive proved that the use of technical search engine optimization (SEO) could increase a software company's database traffic by 26 times in eight months. Another study by BrightEdge Research showed that 68% of online experiences began with a search engine.

In other words, if you operate your business through the Internet, your customers will most likely be reaching you via Google or a similar search engine — and the volume of those customers will be dictated by your use of technical SEO.