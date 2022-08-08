Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

To increase the retention of your website, you need to think about how you can better engage your audience. You can do this by providing quality content regularly and following up when visitors have not visited in a while.



People who visit your website will look for the answers to their questions within a few seconds. Stickiness is one of the most crucial factors for success on any website, as it drives traffic and leads to conversions. Here's how to turn your site into a sticky and engaging one.

Related: 6 Growth-Hacking Tips to Boost Your Website's Traffic

8 tips to increase stickiness and engagement on your website

1. Make it easy to find information



Make your site easier to navigate by using a table of contents, which is a list of links directing visitors to the sections and subsections on your website. Including this list at the top or bottom of the page is best. It can be in the sidebar or another location on the site.



2. Develop a clear and compelling mission statement for your site



A clear and concise mission statement sets out the site's purpose and visitors' expectations when they visit. Mission statements clarify your vision, mission and goals for your business. You should keep three principles in mind, including giving people an overview, making it large and audacious and showing the world who you are.



3. Create a personal connection with your audience



The first thing you should do is introduce yourself. You can tell your visitors who you are and what they can expect from your website. You can also add a short biography or a personal photo.

The next step is to tell them how you can help them with their problems. You should talk about the solution they will find on your website or the type of content they will find there. This way, they know you have something for them when they land on your site and start browsing around.

Related: Be Memorable By Creating Your Own Personal Connection Story



4. Provide valuable content on your site



If your website has valuable and helpful content, it will be easy for people to find your site when searching for the information you have provided. This is why every page on your website should have content to help people with their problems or questions. It is a great way to build trust with your audience and establish yourself as an expert in your field.



5. Encourage visitors to share the content they enjoy on social media



The best way to encourage visitors to share your content is by making it easy for them to do so. Add a social media share button to make it simpler for them to click on the "share" option they want, and then they can get back to reading your content.



6. Design a website for all devices



The website design should be responsive to the device people view it on. It means that it should adjust to fit any screen size. You can do this with media queries in CSS or a framework like Bootstrap. This step will allow anyone, regardless of device, to access your content.



7. Keep the layout of your site simple and easy to navigate



People tend to have a better experience when navigating a site with ease. They will be more likely to return if the site is easy to use and not cluttered. An effective way of making your website easier is by ensuring that you properly organize the content on your page. It will help users quickly find what they are looking for without searching through pages upon pages of content.



8. Add videos or images



You can use videos or images to introduce your company, product, service or even yourself. You can also use them to show a step-by-step process for your product or service. Visitors want to see what your website has to offer. Adding videos or images to your website will catch visitors' attention and keep them engaged.



These eight tips and strategies will keep visitors to your website engaged and interested because they target what people are searching for, provide relevant content and provide a simple user experience.

Related: How to Start a Website-Flipping Side Hustle