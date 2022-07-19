There's more to retirement than just acknowledging decades of hard work and dedication. After work, you finally have the chance to pursue things you've always dreamed about. Maybe you want to learn a new skill, travel, or kick back and relax.

Whether it's a gift for a retiring family member, friend, work colleague, or boss, here are 25 retirement gifts for men. Whatever their retirement plans are, these gifts can symbolize good wishes for new beginnings.

There's no reason an old dog can't learn new tricks! And, with more time on their hands, retirement is the perfect time to pick up a new hobby.

With Hobby Box, he'll receive a monthly kit that will help him explore new hobbies. These include learning how to pickle and ferment food, indoor gardening, watercolor, picking locks, or woodburning. Hopefully, he'll discover a new passion as he ages. Or, even better, the hobby becomes a thriving business.

Since this costs $30 a month, I would suggest canceling this as soon as he finds his new hobby.

Packaged in a one-galloon paint can are bar soap, shave gel, Bay Rum oil, hand butter, and a body accessor. There's also a paint-can opener that he can reuse during future painting projects. Actually, the can itself can be used for painting as well. My friend's dad, for example, did this when he had to climb a ladder to paint high spaces.

For $48 bucks, this is an affordable gift. And, not only will he enjoy the skincare products, he can reuse the can for years to come.

How often do you see his car filled with golf equipment? Get him organized with a golf trunk organizer if it's cluttered with golf tools and accessories.

This large golf organizer is constructed of durable 600D Oxford fabric and has ventilation grommets. With it, he can store everything from gloves to golf shoes to balls, tees, shirts to hats.

And, for $45, it's an affordable and thoughtful gift that he'll actually use.

You can't go wrong with this Renpho Chair Massage Pad if you are looking for an all-in-one back massager. The machine targets multiple parts of the body, including the neck, shoulders, upper back, and lower back. Even the seat cushion vibrates to relieve tension in your thighs.

With or without heat, the chair's main portion has multiple directional nodes that combine Shiatsu, kneading and rolling functions. With the chair, you can adjust the position of the massage pillow to fit your height neck, and shoulders.

Since this will save him trips to the spa, this is well worth the $160 price tag.

There is no denying we love journals. But most people are unable to devote more than a few minutes each to them. The five-year journal aims to change that. Each day, one sentence is recorded for five consecutive years.

What is the goal here? It will provide him with an opportunity to measure where he was, mentally and physically, on the same day for the past five years. His jaw will drop when he realizes how insightful the process will be. And, what's more, how much a year can change everything. What a thoughtful retirement gift!

Plus, it's only around $15 meaning you won't break the bank on a retirement gift.

What's a comfortable retirement without a quality grill? And, KUDU grills go beyond what is considered top-of-the-line.

It's a heavy gauge steel grill built with incredible craftsmanship. And, although simple, it's smart in design. Why? In addition to being versatile, it allows the user to cook over an open fire over an elevated grate system.

The grill does cost $399, though.

This weekender canvas bag is perfect for either road trips or global trotting. Aside from a front zippered pocket with flaps, the Personalized Travel Bag also has zippered side pockets that can store tech, accessories, and other road-trip necessities.

It also features two carry handles, leather zip pulls, and an adjustable shoulder strap to make it even more convenient. You have the option to personalize it with your friend's initials and choose from a variety of colors.

An ideal gift for the guy who plans to spend his retirement taking naps. Featuring a beautiful hardwood stand, this outdoor hammock allows him to take naps outdoors when the weather permits. The hammock also has a built-in pillow and comes in a wide variety of colors.

Best of all? You gotta love the under $100 price tag.

9. Fly-Fishing Lesson

Has he ever mentioned an interest in fly-fishing? Give him the gift of fly-fishing lessons. You can visit Orvis to find schools across the country. While this might set you back a couple of hundred bucks, it's an experience he'll never forget.

Of course, if he's never expressed an interest in fly-fishing you might want to consider another lesson. Maybe golf, surfing, photography, or wood carving class.

This gadget travel bag is made in a minimalist design that is perfect for someone who loves to travel. With seven different-sized slots, a dedicated Apple Pencil holder, and a secret money pocket, the full-grain leather bag is handcrafted and made with premium materials. To add a touch of luxury, you may choose an interior made of linen or leather.

It's a simple and functional tool that helps him stay organized while on the go. And, it's priced daily at $109.

This perfect companion when he's on a hike or birdwatching. Using this pair of powerful binoculars, he will be able to experience the natural beauty of the country at its best. As a result of the compact size and lightweight design, carrying it is easy.

But, one of the best features is the smartphone adapter. This lets him use his smartphone as a binocular lens to capture images. And, these binoculars are priced moderately at $77.99.

When you retire, you can sleep in whenever you like, so you can go to bed whenever you like, too. Therefore, regular poker nights are the perfect time to host them.

An elegant leather poker set with 100 chips (25 red, green, white, and blue) and two decks of official poker cards is a great way to introduce him to the game. And, it's the perfect excuse for him to socialize with former colleagues or other recently retired friends and neighbors.

While this poker set does cost $129, there's a free additional gift you can give him. And, that's the words of Kenny Rogers:

"You've got to know when to hold 'em

Know when to fold 'em

Know when to walk away

And know when to run

You never count your money

When you're sittin' at the table

There'll be time enough for countin'

When the dealin's done"

Now with the extra time, he can finally tend to his garden — or start one if he wants. As such, he'll need a decent gardening tool set. And, it doesn't get much more quality than this set. All the tools he needs to maintain his garden are included: a cultivator, a spade, a square hole, and a pair of shears. Each is made from stainless steel and strong hardwood handles.

The set costs $120.

With this 16*20-inch word search poster, your retired coworker, boss, or friend can keep track of their whereabouts. In addition to its minimalist aesthetic, the poster will fit into nearly any style of home or RV. In any case, this unique and interactive gift will delight the recently retired as they road trip across the country.

It's also a budget-friendly retirement gift at just $32.

If your boss or coworker is retiring, you can present him or her with this guestbook art. A caricature will be created on a large print around a week after you send a picture of him to the artist. Moreover, it's large enough for everyone to sign.

The print costs $70. But, I would imagine that you'll also have to budget for a frame.

For newly-minted retirees, watches are always a traditional gift. But, why not put a modern spin on this timeless retirement gift?

The Gen 5E Smartwatch Two-Tone Stainless Steel from Fossil has a classic design. But, since it's a smartwatch, he can use it to monitor his health, set reminders, or answer calls.

While transitioning into retirement can be difficult, it doesn't have to be all doom and gloom. Giving him the book on "101 Fun Things To Do In Retirement" could be an exciting and fun way to say goodbye. Retirement will never be boring for him since he'll never run out of ideas. The book you gave him for this memorable moment will definitely awaken his love for life and laughter.

Now that he has more time on his hands, he can finally read all those books on his reading list. Each Audible gift membership includes one credit per month, good for any title. It also includes two Audible Originals each month and exclusive audio-guided wellness programs. Additionally, he can listen at home, while driving, or while exercising using the free Audible app.

The best part? Listens they do not like are quickly and easily exchanged. Plans start at $7.95/month.

Gifting an AARP membership may seem like a joke. However, it comes with a lot of great benefits that recent retirees will really enjoy. From pharmacy refills to grocery deliveries, they'll find discounts almost everywhere.

And, membership is just $12 for the first year.

A perfect retirement party decoration to remind him of the good old days when he earned money from working. This flexible stand can be filled with cash or gift cards. And, even though that may sound a little too on the nose, it's never a bad idea to have some cash on hand.

With the Ascot Slipper, he gets the best of both worlds. In addition to heel impact absorption, arch support, toe and bridge protection, and traction, these slippers provide the comfort and convenience of a shoe. However, they also have the warmth and coziness of real slippers.

Even though you'll pay over a hundred bucks for them, they should last forever.

With integrated speakers and smart technology, these sunglasses offer discreet headphone functionality. Additionally, they will make it easier for him to see on sunny days. He could find them extremely useful when gardening or going for a walk.

Just expect to dish out about $250 for a pair.

Retirement isn't always an easy ride for retirees. Nonetheless, a passport wallet could be a lifesaver if he's planning some big trips. By carrying it with him, he will always be able to access his most important document.

Travelers know how tedious and frustrating it can be to keep all of their necessary documents in order. The ability to carry cash, identification, passports, and various tickets on you at all times, however, can prove invaluable when traveling abroad.

24. Budget App

Help him enjoy his golden years without being concerned about running out of money with a retirement budget app. While there are free budgeting apps out there, some actually cost money. For example, you can pay either $14.99 per month or $98.99 per year for YNAB.

25. Pick Your Own Retirement Gift

Make it easy for the retiree to choose their retirement gift without the guessing game. With Nectar's enormous catalog of gift ideas, you can trigger a message, order, and send it prior to your coworker's departure.

Visit their gifting and reward management platform for a detailed breakdown of the process.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the best retirement gifts?

The most common retirement gifts include:

Fishing poles

Golf clubs

Bag totes

Keychains

Wine glasses

Fitbits

Kindles

Coffee mugs

Gift cards

Hammocks

Lessons

The best retirement gift, however, is one that is tailored to the recipient's hobbies and interests.

Should you spend a lot of money on retirement gifts?

Depending on the gift, it can be very cheap or very expensive. Personalized gifts, for example, usually cost more. Generally, spend according to the impact the recipient had on your life. And, make sure that it's within your budget as well.

At work, however, it's recommended that you spend between $20 to $100.

How do you choose the best gift for a retiring coworker?

It would help if you considered giving a retirement gift to a coworker that is related to a memory. Maybe a fountain pen because on your first day they lent you a pen when you needed one. If you opt for a gag gift, should be centered around a joke.

How much should you contribute to a group retirement gift?

The person organizing the group office gift will suggest a "suggested" donation for the gift. Do not stray from that. Doing your part in this way won't lead to your coworkers feeling as if you're one-upping them.

If you aren't told this amount, you could ask your other co-workers. But, the average contribution is $20.

