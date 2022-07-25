Save Money on Essentials with a Deal on a Sam's Club Membership

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you're building your business — especially with inflation running rampant — you need to find ways to save money. You have to pay a premium for certain things like raw materials, but there are plenty of things that you can save money on, especially when you have a Membership.

Sam's Club

Sam's Club is a membership warehouse club that offers deals on bulk items that can't be matched by traditional retail. From groceries for the office kitchen to , electronics, furniture, and much more, Sam's Club makes it easy to save money on the things you need to keep your office and business operating smoothly. You'll even get a complimentary household card to secure more savings on already low-priced items.

In addition to household goods, Sam's Club offers savings of up to 60 percent on hotel accommodations around the world as well as deals on rental cars, live events, attractions, movies, and more.

On both a personal and professional note, Sam's Club membership offers a wide range of extra perks. You can get free health screenings and cheap prescriptions at its pharmacies, tire services, check printing, and other services. Sam's Club also has events like author signings for your enjoyment and even car buying services available in certain areas. Not to mention, of course, all the free samples you can get when you shop.

With a Sam's Club membership, you can save on the things you need to get regularly to keep your business running smoothly. Those are savings that add up.

Cut back on expenses by investing in a Sam's Club Membership. For a limited time, you can get a one-year membership for 54 percent off $55 at just $24.88. Plus, you'll also receive a free $10 e-gift card for use in-store or at SamsClub.com.

Prices subject to change.