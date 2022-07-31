Need to Learn a Language Fast? Try Speakly.
If you're traveling for business, this language app is an ally.
Despite the many horror stories about traveling this summer, people are still lining up to do it. Whether you really want to travel for pleasure or you have to travel for business, you want to make your trip as productive as possible. One of the best ways to do that is by learning the language of your destination.
When you can speak the language, you can get around easier, make better connections, and you'll have a better chance of closing deals if you're there for business. If you want to pick up a new language quickly, Speakly is a great tool.
This clever app combines science and computational algorithms to teach you the 4,000 most statistically relevant words of eight languages. The words cover a wide range of useful real-life topics, including shopping, directions, dining, and much more so you can hit the ground running when you've reached your destination. Even if you don't have time to practice before, Speakly syncs across all of your devices so you can even practice on the plane on the way there.
Speakly starts with the most important words first but you can also choose to learn at a variety of skill levels, from beginner to advanced. Because it focuses on real-life situations, you'll get an education that makes a difference in your travels for a fraction of the cost of language classes. The makers claim that in 100 hours of study, you'll be able to speak a new language confidently.
Speakly languages include Spanish, French, Italian, German, Russian, Finnish, Estonian, and English.
Find out why this app has earned 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store and 4.8 stars on the Apple Store. Get a lifetime subscription to Speakly today for 82 percent off $399 at just $69.99.
Prices subject to change.
