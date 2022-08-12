Improve Your Interview Skills with This Coach

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Just because you've started your own business doesn't mean you don't need a resume and interview skills anymore. In fact, just the opposite. Your personal and business resumes can make a big impact on your lead generation and having quality interview skills can help you close more business.

If you need to improve your interview skills, Huru Prep Coach can help. Featured in USA Today and more top publishers, Huru allows you to practice interviewing and get real-time feedback all from a centralized hub. Whether you want to practice for a specific interview or you need to hone your skills generally, Huru has you covered.

This app gives you unlimited access to more than 20,000 pre-made mock interviews for more than 300 positions. You can also generate interviews from job offers listed on popular job boards like LinkedIn, Indeed, Glassdoor, Monster, and ZipRecruiter, while the app's AI provides instant feedback on your facial expression, your answers, your articulation, and more aspects. It will also give you more tips on how to answer each question and record your answers so you can watch it back and assess yourself.

Practicing interviews with Huru is as simple as generating the interview, taking the interview, and getting immediate feedback that you can act on when it comes time to interview for real.

