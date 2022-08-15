Sports fans are often superstitious, performing over-the-top game-day rituals from special seat selections to only wearing certain items of clothing in hopes of their team securing a win.

Now, a new superstition has arisen in , so much so that it's being dubbed a "curse" thanks to a viral tweet by USA TODAY Sports columnist Bob Nightengale.

And it's been bestowed upon a revered soft serve ice cream company.

Enter the "curse of Dairy Queen," which recently came to light after the news broke Friday that San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for a banned substance and would be suspended 80 games.

Tatis Jr. is the fourth player that has partnered with Dairy Queen this year alongside other MLB stars Bryce Harper, Cody Bellinger, and Tim Andersen to have things not quite go their way.

Harper broke his thumb and hasn't played since June 26; Anderson is currently out for 4-6 weeks due to a torn ligament in his hand; and Bellinger is having arguably his worst season to date. Now, the 23-year-old Tatis Jr. will miss the rest of this season and a good chunk of 2023, in addition to losing $3 million in salary.

Tatis Jr. said in a short statement that he "inadvertently took a medication to treat ringworm that contained Clostebol," a testosterone-boosting anabolic steroid that has been on MLB's banned list since it began testing for steroids in 2003.

The players were signed on as a part of a new integrated marketing campaign between Dairy Queen and the MLB that launched in April, which includes new menu items and giveaways.

Many noted the irony on social media, saying that the four men jinxed their careers and seasons by agreeing to star in upcoming commercials and advertisements from the fast food chain.

Is there a Dairy Queen curse?

So-called 'curses' in the sports world are commonplace, and many are taken seriously by diehard fans, the most notable one being the Madden Curse, where football players who starred on the cover of the video game had some sort of mid-season or career-ending injury.

Dairy Queen has not yet publicly commented on the curse nor Tatis' suspension and how that might impact the upcoming campaign.

