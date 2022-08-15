How to Turn Inflation and Recession into Your Largest Business Opportunity
As a business owner, there are many things outside of your control. Two such factors are inflation and recession. Without a proper strategy, these uncontrollable factors can cripple even the most successful businesses.
In How to Turn Inflation and Recession into Your Largest Business Opportunity, a free webinar brought to you by Oracle NetSuite and Entrepreneur, we're bringing a panel of experts to help you navigate these two uncontrollable external factors, by giving you advice that is within your control.
Join entrepreneur and communication strategist Jill Schiefelbein as she moderates a conversation sure to leave all attendees with ideas and insights to strengthen your business plan. She will be joined by Matt Vigh, Owner and CEO of Prospect Boomerang and Jaime Jay, Founder and Managing Director of Bottleneck Distant Assistants, who bring unique perspectives on how to manage environments of financial uncertainty.
Together, we'll discuss:
- Three business categories that historically do well in a recession, helping you build a recession proof strategy.
- How to streamline aspects of your business, especially around personnel, to prepare for economic uncertainty.
- Turing the chase around and making the market come to you instead of you chasing the market.
- The importance of gathering data, assessing processes, and making micro–instead of macro–adjustments in your business.
The How to Turn Inflation and Recession into Your Largest Business Opportunity webinar will take place live on Wednesday September 21 at 12 p.m. EST | 9 a.m. PST.
