Design Your Own Branding by Learning Adobe CC

The digital marketplace is extremely crowded these days. You need to find ways to make your products and services stand out, and having a powerful design and branding strategy is one of the best ways to do it. But if you don't have the creative expertise, you may have to pay a pretty penny to designers to help you achieve your vision.

It's back to school season, so why not get in the mood to learn something new yourself? You won't have to hire anybody to help you improve your branding after you've taken The 2022 Ultimate Adobe CC Beginner to Advanced Training Bundle. During our Back to Education event, you can get it for an extra $5 off before August 24th.

This nine-course bundle includes nearly 40 hours of training from some of the web's top instructors, including Phil Ebiner (4.6/5-star rating), Daniel Walter Scott (4.7/5-star instructor rating), and Benjamin Wilson (4.5/5-star instructor rating). Through these courses, you'll get a comprehensive Adobe Creative Cloud education that can help you power your own design strategy.

Across the courses, you'll explore Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Illustrator, After Effects, Animate, and more Adobe CC programs. You'll learn the fundamentals of design and use real-world projects to get familiar with each program in the Adobe CC suite. From video production and editing in Premiere Pro to animating characters in games with Animate to creating logos in Photoshop, you'll develop the kind of comprehensive understanding of these programs that will help you develop a winning design and branding strategy.

From August 10 to 24, you can get The 2022 Ultimate Adobe CC Beginner to Advanced Training Bundle for just $24.99 during our Back to Education event. Plus, each purchase earns a donation to a school or charity of your choice.

