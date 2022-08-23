Become a Sam's Club Member for Just $15, Plus Get a $10 Gift Card

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It's a dog-eat-dog world out there, and between rising prices and rising competition, it's more important than ever for entrepreneurs to try to find ways to save money. But cutting back on marketing budgets, technology, and human resources aren't the best ways to find a little extra room in the budget. If you're still working from an office — or you're using your home as an office — saving money on everyday supplies can go a long way.

Sam's Club

With a membership to , you can save on everyday items that will ensure you keep expenses low every time you shop. Sam's Club is a membership warehouse club that offers members quality products at value that can't be matched by traditional retail. Sometimes they do that by selling in bulk, sometimes it's due to limited-item availability. Whatever it is, you'll find incredible deals on groceries, , electronics, furniture, and virtually anything else you need to help your business operate on a day-to-day basis.

Beyond household and office items, Sam's Cub also offers low prices on hotels, rental cars, live events, attractions, movies, and more to help you save on business travel and perks for your employees. You can save on auto service and gas (important these days) and even go to the optometrist at your local Sam's Club.

In addition to all the typical membership perks, you'll also get a complimentary household card for more savings on already low-priced items, as well as a $10 e-gift card as a thank you for signing up. You can use it at SamsClub.com or Walmart.com.

Save money on your everyday shopping. Right now, you can get a one-year membership to Sam's Club — plus a $10 e-gift card — for 72 percent off $55 at just $14.99.

Prices are subject to change.