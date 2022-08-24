Make a Great First Impression by Improving Your Oral Hygiene
Right now you can save more than $200 off an oral care kit.
In entrepreneurship, you only get one chance to make a first impression. And that first impression can make or break your brand. Your brand's digital presence is one thing, but when it comes time to meeting with important potential clients or investors, you want to make sure you're putting your best foot forward. And that means investing in your hygiene.
One great way to improve your oral hygiene is by turning to an electric toothbrush. You'll get that and more in the JetWAVE Superior Oral Care Set.
This complete set is an Amazon's Choice product, having earned 4.4/5 stars from satisfied customers. The kit includes an electronic toothbrush, eight interchangeable brush heads, a UV sanitizer/charging station, and a travel case to help you keep on top of your oral hygiene even when you're traveling.
The brush has multi-action technology that helps achieve healthier gums and a white smile by blasting away bacteria and plaque. It offers up to 48,000 sonic motions per minute and has a built-in timer to make sure you're never skimping on your brush time. Plus, you can adjust between five different cleaning modes to adapt to your oral needs.
After brushing, the UV sanitizer helps kill up to 99 percent of germs and bacteria on your brush head, ensuring that your brush always stays fresh and clean so you'll feel like you've just gotten a dentist-quality clean after every brush, the company says. Then, just pop the brush back on the included charging base and keep your brush powered up for the next use. You'll never have to worry about a dead battery.
Improve your oral hygiene, improve your first impressions. Right now, you can get the JetWAVE Superior Oral Care Set for 79 percent off $290 at just $59.95 for a limited time.
Prices are subject to change.
