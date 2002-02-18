Get Rid of Bad Clients

Take a look at your client list and see if there's anyone you'd be better off without.

February 18, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For instance, do you have clients who are never satisfied with your products or services, no matter how hard you try? Or do some of your clients think the rules don't apply to them? Are they consistently late paying bills? Do they demand more than their fair share of attention or expect round-the-clock care? Maybe some clients are simply taking up too much of your time to be worthwhile.

If any of this sounds familiar to you, it might be time to say goodbye. Of course, you should never deliberately offend a client. Break the relationship off gently, but never leave a client in the lurch. Remember, what comes around goes around.

Excerpted fromGet Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ