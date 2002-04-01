My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

The Pros and Cons of Network Marketing

Is network marketing all it's cracked up to be?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the April 2002 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Q: What do you think of network marketing, especially over the Internet?

A: Network marketing, also known as multilevel marketing, or MLM, appeals to people for the following reasons:

  1. Most people find the business opportunity an alluring way to make ends meet, particularly when earnings are cut back, they lose a job or they're trying to launch a new business.
  2. Some people are so turned on by a product (like one that enabled them to lose weight or restore their health) that they want to share it with others.
  3. Some people imagine MLM as a quick and low-cost way to get rich.

The fact is, few people get rich; some make a part-time income. Those who do best work hard, stick with it, and aren't turned off by the evangelism involved in getting others to try something or join their selling organization, which is called a downline.

The internet does play a role in network marketing, but the most recent statistics from the Direct Selling Association indicate only 5.5 percent of direct sales are made over the Internet. Almost 80 percent of sales are made face-to-face, the customary way of making direct sales and recruiting people into a downline.

The internet can be useful in that you can create a Web site where you support your downline and attract buyers looking for your products and others looking for a business opportunity. You will need to use a domain name that does not duplicate or infringe upon the name of the network marketing company.

Other network marketers use the internet to attract a downline in still another way. Your first thought might be junk e-mail, but it's not used by those who are most successful. We're talking about network marketers who actively participate in online forums or discussion groups, usually related to the product they are selling, where they answer questions and offer advice that earns people's trust and interest.

One less obvious benefit of becoming a network marketer is that you can learn the skills needed to operate a business, such as selling, managing time and keeping yourself motivated in the face of rejection. In this sense, network marketing can be a training experience with the help of your upline.

Network marketing does have its share of critics; a comprehensive site is www.mlmsurvivor.com. Your safest bet, as with any opportunity, is to thoroughly research any network marketing company you're considering.

Next Step: Get help in researching and selecting a network marketing company in our Biz Opp Zone.

Learn More

Read these articles for the real deal on MLM:

  1. Benefits of the Replicating Website
  2. Building Your MLM Business
  3. Is MLM Just a Scam?
  4. Work From Home--Without Getting Scammed

Paul and Sarah Edwards' most recent book is Changing Directions Without Losing Your Way. Send them your startup questions at www.workingfromhome.com or through us at Entrepreneur.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jason Feifer
Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Here's Why More THC Companies Are Starting CBD Companies

Starting a Business

Successful Startups Have This One Thing in Common

Starting a Business

3 Lessons From 3 Years As an Entrepreneur