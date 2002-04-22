Need Start-Up Cash?

New service matches angel investors with entrepreneurs

April 22, 2002 3 min read

OK, you've got this great idea, and you know it's going to be huge, and you can't wait to get started.and you have no money. It's a familiar refrain, one you've probably sung on more than one occasion in your quest for start-up capital. A new service from Angel Legacy hopes to get you--and investors--singing a different tune.

This Web-based service matches entrepreneurial businesses with angel investors based on a management profile created by the entrepreneur. Using the system's search engine, investors are able to seek out potential private-equity investment opportunities according to their personal interests, such as geographic location, industry, gender and alma mater.

There are a few fees for entrepreneurs (the service is free to angel investors and their financial advisors)--membership is $100 for the first year and a $200 annual renewal fee, along with a $50 matching fee for each angel match the entrepreneur decides to pursue. Should the entrepreneur receive an investment through a match, he or she must also agree to grant Angel Legacy the opportunity to purchase shares of stock in the company via a warrant, an amount equal to 5 percent of the amount funded by the angel. These warrants are of value to Angel Legacy only if the company succeeds.

For more information about this service, visit Angel Legacy's Web site.

Investment Expo This Weekend Two-day conference will allow emerging companies seeking capital to showcase themselves

Looking to get face-to-face with potential investors? You might want to attend the FundingPost.com Venture Capital Pavilion, presented in partnership with Investment Expo, on April 27-28 at the Sheraton Towers, New York City. The event is designed to provide attention to companies in the process of raising capital to an expected 5,000 attendees. There are still opportunities for emerging companies to participate with FundingPost.com in the upcoming Investment Expo.

FundingPost.com, part of the Second Venture family of companies, assists emerging companies, and the entrepreneurs who started them, in building relationships with interested venture capital and angel investors within a $15 billion venture network. Second Venture also manages an emerging company research platform, VentureWorthy, which reports trends in the early-stage venture capital industry.

"FundingPost believes that being an entrepreneur today brings new challenges but also new opportunities," says J. Rubin, director of FundingPost.com. "After the rapid pace of venture investing in the past three years, new entrepreneurs can take a step back to evaluate and learn from the market failures and work toward building sustainable and lasting companies. We hope that our Venture Capital Pavilion will help demonstrate the strength of emerging companies in today's market and further show that entrepreneurship in America is still alive and well."

The two-day conference program will feature 100 exhibits from top financial companies, 50 seminars and targeted tracks focused on venture capital and angel investing, online trading, options, REITS, annuities, and longevity financial planning. Keynoters include CNN Business News anchors Kathleen Hays and Bruce Francis.

For more information on the conference and exposition, visit www.fundingpost.com/event.