Jim Fox Named Pennsylvania Small Business Person of the Year

Pittsburgh--Founder and president of Fox's Pizza Dens, Jim Fox has been named the 2002 Pennsylvania Small Business Person of the Year and will be honored locally and in Washington, DC, for his achievements and community service. Fox is among awardees from 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam who will be considered for the 2002 National Small Business Person of the Year Award, which is awarded by the SBA.

Saint Vincent College Small Business Development Center, Latrobe, Pennsylvania, and PNC Bank, Pittsburgh, nominated Fox for the award. "Jim Fox has done something that I have rarely, if ever, seen in franchising--he has refined the definition of franchisor to include a healthy dose of altruism," says Jim Kunkle, assistant director of the center. "Jim is not a profit-maximizer; Jim is a people-maximizer."

Fox founded Fox's Pizza Dens in Pitcairn, Pennsylvania, in 1971. Today the chain has 225 stores nationwide. -SBA

