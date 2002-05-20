Tricon to Change Name to Yum! Brands Inc

<b></b>

May 20, 2002

Louisville, Kentucky--Tricon Global Restaurants Inc. has received shareholder approval to change its corporate name to Yum! Brands Inc. The company believes the name, which matches its NYSE ticker symbol, better reflects its expanding portfolio of quick-service restaurant brands. Earlier this month, Yum! announced the completion of its acquisition of the Long John Silver's and A&W All-American Food Restaurants from Yorkshire Global Restaurants, a move that will accelerate the company's strategy of offering two brands in one restaurant. -Business Wire