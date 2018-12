A good way to get on the radio is to position yourself as an expert in your particular field.

August 13, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You, too, can become a radio star. Many small community and public radio stations feature regular guests on a wide range of topics, from dealing with sick animals and repairing cars to getting crab grass out of your lawn and finishing your basement. What regular feature (weekly or biweekly) does your local radio market offer? Find out--and then offer yourself as an expert guest.

Excerpted from Knock-Out Marketing: Powerful Strategies to Punch Up Your Sales