Handling Customer Complaints
Studies show that the vast majority of unsatisfied customers will never come right out and tell you they're unsatisfied. So when a customer complains, don't think of it as a nuisance--think of it as a golden opportunity to change that customer's mind and retain his or her business--it's better they complain than leave quietly, later telling everyone they know not to do business with you. So when you receive complaints, here's how to handle them for positive results:
- Let customers vent their feelings.
- Never argue with a customer.
- Never tell a customer, "You don't have a
problem."
- Share your point of view as politely as you can.
- Take responsibility for the problem.
- Immediately take action to remedy the situation.
