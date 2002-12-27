Handling Customer Complaints

With a little finesse, you'll be able to achieve a positive outcome.

December 27, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Studies show that the vast majority of unsatisfied customers will never come right out and tell you they're unsatisfied. So when a customer complains, don't think of it as a nuisance--think of it as a golden opportunity to change that customer's mind and retain his or her business--it's better they complain than leave quietly, later telling everyone they know not to do business with you. So when you receive complaints, here's how to handle them for positive results:

Let customers vent their feelings.



Never argue with a customer.



Never tell a customer, "You don't have a problem."



Share your point of view as politely as you can.



Take responsibility for the problem.



Immediately take action to remedy the situation.

Excerpted from Grow Your Business