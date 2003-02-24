UPS Rolls out Re-Branding Program to Mail Boxes Etc. Franchisees

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Atlanta--UPS recently announced a plan that will allow 3,300 Mail Boxes Etc. (MBE) franchisees based in the 48 contiguous United States to convert their retail centers to The UPS Store.

The program also enables storeowners to considerably lower the prices they offer consumers for UPS air express, ground and international shipping services.

UPS acquired MBE in 2001. Since that time, the two companies have been working together and with MBE franchisee representatives to identify opportunities to improve the MBE business model, which focuses on the shipping and business needs of consumers and small businesses. The answer came following a year-long pricing test in San Antonio and Phoenix MBE centers, as well as an additional four-month branding test in four other U.S. markets.

While the new pricing program showed positive results in all test markets, it was The UPS Store name, which was tested in St. Louis and Seattle, that fueled the strongest customer response. In these areas, December year-over-year comparisons showed that franchisees who converted to The UPS Store increased their overall UPS shipping volume by 70 percent, in addition to increasing customer traffic and other key performance metrics. There are no plans to change the trade name of MBE's international locations. Currently, MBE has more than 1,000 units outside the U.S. -Business Wire

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market