haircolorxpress International to Rebrand Salons HCX--the haircolorxperts

May 6, 2003 1 min read

Fort Lauderdale, Florida--haircolorxpress Int'l LLC announced it will rebrand its salons HCX and introduce a tagline--"the haircolorxperts"--to better reflect the company's expertise and specialization in providing professional hair color services at affordable prices. The rebranding initiatives, which the company will introduce at new salons as they open this spring and at the completed transition of its 20 existing salons by the end of the year, will include a new logo, new brochures, print advertisements and point-of-sale materials and the launch of a new consumer Web site at www.hcx.com. -Thorp & Co.