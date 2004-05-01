Starting a Business

Starting a Homebased Food Business on a Sweet Note

Make sure to follow state regulations when selling
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Q: I'd like to start a homebased business selling homemade candy. How do I find out what regulations I have to follow?

Name withheld

A: The idea of turning your recipes into a source of income right from your kitchen appeals to many people. To sell your candy, check your state's laws and regulations, because what you are permitted to do in a home kitchen varies from state to state. You may find these regulations on your state's Web site, or you may find contact information for the pertinent agency. Some states bar the commercial sale of food prepared in a residential kitchen. Others distinguish between perishable and nonperishable food. Still other states allow food prepared in a home kitchen if gross sales are under a specified dollar amount. Some states distinguish between food that is sold retail and food that is sold wholesale.

What are your alternatives if you can't get a license to make food for sale in your home kitchen? You may be able to rent a commercial kitchen in its off hours, such as in a church, a fire station or a state park. Some states offer startup food businesses the use of incubator kitchens. Once your business is producing a positive cash flow, consider installing a commercial kitchen in your home that will pass state and local health-code inspections. But before spending big bucks, make sure local zoning allows commercial kitchens in homes in your area.

Keep in mind, too, that if you want to sell food online, you'll be limited because the FDA doesn't allow food made in a home kitchen to be sold in interstate commerce. And some institutional buyers, like universities, have policies stating that no food prepared or stored in a private home may be used or sold in their food facilities.

Authors and career coaches Paul and Sarah Edwards have written 15 books, including Working From Home. Send your questions to www.workingfromhome.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market