Reality Check

What happened with venture capital in the first quarter of 2004?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Venture capital stayed on course in the first quarter of 2004, according to the MoneyTree Survey. Investments reached $4.6 billion, comfortably in the mid-range of the levels seen in the past year and a half. And a total of 126 companies in the startup and early stages of development received their first round of venture capital-just about the average number over the previous four quarters.

That kind of stability doesn't mean it's any easier for first-timers. As the chart below shows, the number of formative-stage companies attracting venture capital for the first time is at a nine-year low despite anecdotal industry buzz of a resurgence. Further, they account for a smaller percentage of all companies getting venture backing. In part, this is due to the extraordinarily large number of companies that were initially funded in 1999 and 2000. As these companies have grown toward maturity, they have required additional rounds of funding and more of the venture capitalists' time, leaving fewer resources devoted to exploring new deals.

On the other hand, the fact is that the rules have changed, probably permanently. A more disciplined, methodical approach has been reinstituted. Handshakes over ideas scrawled on cocktail napkins have been replaced by full-blown business plans, protracted due diligence and third-party validation before the first dollar of venture capital becomes operating capital. Most venture capitalists and some entrepreneurs consider this a positive shift. Companies that emerge from this process are likely to be stronger and more successful over the long term. And after all, creating sustainable success is what starting a business should be all about.

Startup/Seed & Early Stage 1st Sequence Financing

Kirk Walden is the national director of venture capital research for PricewaterhouseCoopers.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market