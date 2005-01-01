Bucking Convention

Challenging the industry standard of costly cosmetics, e.l.f. says, "The buck stops here."
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the January 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Vital Stats: Scott Vincent Borba, 31, and Joey Shamah, 23, of e.l.f. Cosmetics (Eyes.Lips.Face.)

Company: cosmetics company where every product costs $1

2005 projected sales: $7 million to $10 million

East Meets West: "I've always loved the idea of making people feel and look beautiful on the outside and inside," says Shamah. He was a New York University business student working for his family's apparel company when, at a party, he met Borba, a Los Angeles beauty-industry veteran who helped launch Hard Candy cosmetics along with a handful of re-launches for high-end hair-care and cosmetics lines. Between Shamah's international sourcing contacts and Borba's extensive experience, an idea was born.

Dollar Daze: After discovering that higher-income consumers shopped at dollar stores, Shamah and Borba saw a perfect opportunity to nestle their cosmetics into the dollar market. Borba says they target these customers by offering "the same benefits, look and ingredients for a reasonable price."

Cosmetic Procedure: During the month of October, e.l.f. donated 20 percent of the proceeds from its Shimmering Facial Whip to help fund Win Against Breast Cancer's research and services, and provided makeup in Color Therapy Care Packages to breast cancer patients in inner-city hospitals in Los Angeles.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market