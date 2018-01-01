Ahmed Safwan

Ahmed Safwan

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur while still 20

Ahmed Safwan is building a freelancing business while studying to be a dentist but still finds time to enjoy with friends.

More From Ahmed Safwan

Unless You Can Handle These 4 Basics You Aren't Ready for a Side Hustle
Ready for Anything

Unless You Can Handle These 4 Basics You Aren't Ready for a Side Hustle

Daydreaming after work about making extra money is pleasant. Building a business after working your day job isn't.
4 min read
8 Actions You Can Take Every Morning to Build Your Side Business Faster
Morning Routines

8 Actions You Can Take Every Morning to Build Your Side Business Faster

When you're working full time while building your business, every minute from the moment you open your eyes has to be used productively.
5 min read
27 Leaders and Experts You Should Follow to Help Build Your Business on the Side
Project Grow

27 Leaders and Experts You Should Follow to Help Build Your Business on the Side

Check out these books, podcasts and video series if you want to turn your side hustle into a major business.
6 min read
7 Lifestyle Changes You Must Adopt to Build Your Business on the Side
Ready for Anything

7 Lifestyle Changes You Must Adopt to Build Your Business on the Side

You won't create a new life for yourself if you don't change how you're living your current one.
5 min read
5 Signs You Need to Start Building Your Personal Brand
Entrepreneurs

5 Signs You Need to Start Building Your Personal Brand

Time, time, time -- find it, grab it -- and build your personal brand now.
5 min read
The 5 Challenges You'll Face on the Path of Building Your Side Business
Startups

The 5 Challenges You'll Face on the Path of Building Your Side Business

Being prepared makes things a little easier but nothing is ever really easy.
4 min read
5 Ways to Get Better Sleep Without Sleeping More Hours
Sleep

5 Ways to Get Better Sleep Without Sleeping More Hours

Sleep smarter, not longer.
4 min read
How the First 20 Minutes of Your Day Can Set You Up for Success
Mornings

How the First 20 Minutes of Your Day Can Set You Up for Success

Engage a positive routine right after waking, and you'll tap into the power of your subconscious brain.
4 min read
Answer These 7 Questions Before Starting Your Side Business
Ready for Anything

Answer These 7 Questions Before Starting Your Side Business

Take stock of the assets you have and create a realistic plan to define your purpose, gather resources and develop market insights.
6 min read
5 Trends Creating Big Opportunities for Entrepreneurs
Marketing Ideas

5 Trends Creating Big Opportunities for Entrepreneurs

From AI to new payment-system approaches, these tactics can work across a broad range of companies and business models.
4 min read
7 Apps Boosting My Productivity to New Levels
Productivity Tools

7 Apps Boosting My Productivity to New Levels

From listmaking to tracking emails and digitally dog-earing pages for later reading, a new set of tools is helping me take care of my business more efficiently in 2017.
5 min read
8 Mindset Shifts to Build Your Business on the Side
Ready for Anything

8 Mindset Shifts to Build Your Business on the Side

Start at the end.
6 min read
The 6 Things I Stopped Doing This Year
Productivity

The 6 Things I Stopped Doing This Year

And how I'm already seeing the difference.
4 min read
15 Tools to Accelerate Your Productivity
Productivity Tools

15 Tools to Accelerate Your Productivity

Work smarter, not harder.
6 min read
5 Bad Habits You Must Change to Be More Productive
Productivity

5 Bad Habits You Must Change to Be More Productive

No. 3 was killing my business in 2016 and still has an effect in 2017.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.