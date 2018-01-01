Andrew A. Caffey

Franchises
Information Please
Buying a franchise? The questions to ask, the people to see, the resources to use
Do Your Homework
The smart first step to buying a franchise or business opportunity: research right.
Franchises
Are You Franchisee Material?
We asked franchisors what they want in franchisees, and 4 qualities rose to the top. Find out if they're looking for you.
Franchises
Finding the Perfect Opportunity
Owning a franchise or business opportunity is within your reach--it's just a matter of finding the right one.
Ask the Insiders
What franchisors want, common mistakes and the skinny on multiunit options: Our panel of experts tells all.
Get Franchise Fit
Buying a franchise biz can be a real workout. This research routine will put some muscle on your franchise future.
Get Franchise Fit
We'll give you a research routine that will set you on the right track for your franchise future.
Budget-Friendly Franchise
Looking for a franchise you can afford? We've got all the answers you need to do your homework -- and spend wisely.
Five Franchising Strategies
Owning and operating isn't the only way to build a franchise biz. Here are five other strategies to get you in the game.
Marketing
A Tale of Two Opportunities
If you're considering buying a franchise or business opportunity, here's what you need to know before making your decision.
Franchises
Cheap Sheet
Stumped by the task of finding the perfect budget-friendly franchise? We've got all the answers you need to do your homework right--and spend your money wisely.
Franchises
Get in the Game
Think owning and operating is the only way to get involved in a franchise? Well, we can think of 5 strategies you can use to play the franchising game. Read on to find the one that fits you best.
Franchise Funding Sources
Thinking of buying into a franchised business, but can't find the cash? Try these five common resources.
Franchise, Biz Opp and MLM: What's the Difference?
What you don't know CAN hurt you. Here's how to choose the entrepreneurial investment that's best.
How to Research a Franchise Opportunity
Your assignment: Buy a franchise. Step 1: Take our crash course in finding the right franchise for you.