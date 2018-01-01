Andrew A. Caffey

More From Andrew A. Caffey

Information Please
Franchises

Information Please

Buying a franchise? The questions to ask, the people to see, the resources to use
14 min read
Do Your Homework

Do Your Homework

The smart first step to buying a franchise or business opportunity: research right.
4 min read
Are You Franchisee Material?
Franchises

Are You Franchisee Material?

We asked franchisors what they want in franchisees, and 4 qualities rose to the top. Find out if they're looking for you.
9 min read
Finding the Perfect Opportunity
Franchises

Finding the Perfect Opportunity

Owning a franchise or business opportunity is within your reach--it's just a matter of finding the right one.
11 min read
Ask the Insiders

Ask the Insiders

What franchisors want, common mistakes and the skinny on multiunit options: Our panel of experts tells all.
15 min read
Get Franchise Fit

Get Franchise Fit

Buying a franchise biz can be a real workout. This research routine will put some muscle on your franchise future.
12 min read
Get Franchise Fit

Get Franchise Fit

We'll give you a research routine that will set you on the right track for your franchise future.
12 min read
Budget-Friendly Franchise

Budget-Friendly Franchise

Looking for a franchise you can afford? We've got all the answers you need to do your homework -- and spend wisely.
11 min read
Five Franchising Strategies

Five Franchising Strategies

Owning and operating isn't the only way to build a franchise biz. Here are five other strategies to get you in the game.
12 min read
A Tale of Two Opportunities
Marketing

A Tale of Two Opportunities

If you're considering buying a franchise or business opportunity, here's what you need to know before making your decision.
11 min read
Cheap Sheet
Franchises

Cheap Sheet

Stumped by the task of finding the perfect budget-friendly franchise? We've got all the answers you need to do your homework right--and spend your money wisely.
11 min read
Get in the Game
Franchises

Get in the Game

Think owning and operating is the only way to get involved in a franchise? Well, we can think of 5 strategies you can use to play the franchising game. Read on to find the one that fits you best.
12 min read
Franchise Funding Sources

Franchise Funding Sources

Thinking of buying into a franchised business, but can't find the cash? Try these five common resources.
4 min read
Franchise, Biz Opp and MLM: What's the Difference?

Franchise, Biz Opp and MLM: What's the Difference?

What you don't know CAN hurt you. Here's how to choose the entrepreneurial investment that's best.
14 min read
How to Research a Franchise Opportunity

How to Research a Franchise Opportunity

Your assignment: Buy a franchise. Step 1: Take our crash course in finding the right franchise for you.
9 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.